25 Years
(Aug. 25, 1994)
Donald Trump and wife Marla Maples Trump “whooped it up at the Hard Rock Cafe (in Atlanta) after her opening night in ‘The Will Rogers Follies,’” the Associated Press reported.
The story continued, “The Trumps posed for pictures, hobnobbed with the cast and slurped frozen margaritas at Tuesday night’s bash.
“‘Atlanta is a great town. There’s a lot of potential here. A lot of potential,’ the real estate magnate observed.
“But Atlanta Journal-Constitution theater critic Dan Hulbert had somewhat less enthusiasm for the missus’ debut.
“‘Most of Maples’ assignment is to strut around and look good — which she does superbly — and to sing and dance a little — which she does pretty well,’ he wrote. ‘She turns a mean cartwheel.’”
In Hillside, N.J., the district attorney dropped charges against a man accused of animal cruelty for killing a rat in his garden.
The prosecutor said, in court, “The crime of the year hit the media with a rush and a blaze / knocking O.J. from the headlines for the next 14 days. / Based on the facts and the law please dismiss the charge / because the killing of a rat by this man of this repute / the state concludes does not fall within the criminal statute.”
50 Years
(Aug. 27-28, 1969)
A 32-year-old man tried to quit smoking for a year, but the problem was he worked around three baboons at Louisiana State University that had serious smoking habits.
“(Harry) Swanson, who has been smoking since he was 12, says ‘mostly lack of willpower’ keeps him puffing,” the AP reported. “But lighting up four packs a day for the baboons would put a strain on anyone’s willpower.
“His heaviest smoker is ‘007,’ who got started when, in the interest of science, he was rewarded with a banana every time he took a puff on a cigarette held at the edge of his cage. Then the other two baboons started smoking, too, perhaps to keep up with ‘007,’ and now the three are permanent residents of a smoke-filled room at the school.
“For ‘007,’ it’s three packs a day, the other two a half-pack apiece.”
In Atlanta, National Education Association President-elect Helen Bain said in an interview, “Sex was here long before the communists.”
As explained by the AP, “The Nashville, Tenn., woman, speaking to teachers in Atlanta today, made the comment when asked about claims by Gov. Lester Maddox that sex education in schools is part of a communist conspiracy.”
75 Years
(Aug. 25-28, 1944)
Coast Guardsman Earl Graham, a Brunswick resident, was with the Coast Guard boat crews that accompanied an Army assault on Saipan. He and his shipmates described the affair as the toughest 10 days in their lives.
“It was pretty rugged,” Graham and the crewmen related, as reported by The News. “The first four days the Japs lobbed mortar shells down on us from the hills. A number of the boats around us were blasted and sunk. There were eight air raids in 10 days. We were almost constantly under crossfire from enemy artillery, and every night the star shells lit up the harbor bright as noon and made us a perfect target.
“We were really in no-man’s land.”
On the editorial page, The News’ editors observed:
“Judging from the ads, lipstick can be had in almost any old color. Cupid’s rainbow!”
“Among the great pieces of fiction found in every language is the one about having a little extra work to do at the office.”
“The easier a man’s job the more time he has to become disgusted with it.”
“Congress may take another vacation before the election and maybe the people are entitled to that much.”
100 Years
(Aug. 25-28, 1919)
Our fair city’s ice crisis continued for another week.
The News’ editors reflected:
“No ice again yesterday on the main residence street of the city. Is there every coming to an end to the game that the Glynn Ice Company is putting over just now?”
“We wonder if there is another city on God’s green earth as badly handicapped and in as many different ways as is the case in Brunswick. Misery may love company, but we would not wish such a condition on any other people.”
“We are told that Judge Samuel H. Sibley, the new Georgia United State judge is also a good carpenter and a good gardener. With those accomplishments, he certainly ought to make a useful judge.”
“The gubernatorial bee ceases to buzz all of a sudden.”
“Women are on a strike up in Macon. Striking women abound in certain portions of the country.”