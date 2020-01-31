25 Years
(Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 1995)
The legendary 21 Club claimed Donald Trump stole its name for a restaurant in an Atlantic City casino.
“The club sued Trump on Thursday, claiming he ripped off its name when he opened Cafe 21 in Atlantic City in 1992,” the Associated Press reported. “The cafe is part of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino.
“Trump is still welcome at the restaurant, but it ‘objects to anyone trading off its good will and reputation and maintains a vigorous policy of protecting against infringement,’ spokesman David E. Bright said Friday.
“Receptionists who answered the phones at Trump headquarters in Manhattan and Atlantic City said there was no one available to comment, and no messages were returned. The 21 Club opened in 1922 and gained a national reputation in the 1930s as a place where celebrities assembled.”
The winter sports moves continued apace before and after the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl victory over the San Diego Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs reassigned secondary coach Herm Edwards to a player personnel role and named Gunther Cunningham defensive line coach.
The Denver Broncos named 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan head coach, the New England Patriots named Charlie Weis running backs coach, the New Orleans Saints named Jim Haslett linebackers coach and the Dallas Cowboys re-signed assistant coach Mike Zimmer.
Syracuse named Ed Orgeron defensive line coach, and the Birmingham, Ala., CFL team named Jack Pardee head coach.
50 Years
(Jan. 28, 1970)
The News announced John D. Rockefeller III named Brunswick native Howard O. Hunter III — a second-year student at Yale Law School — to be a consultant and write a speech Rockefeller was scheduled to deliver in April in the Philippines.
“Rockefeller said when he selected Hunter that he generally wants to discuss in the speech the values which are considered to be important to improve the quality of life as opposed to the quantity of life,” The News reported. “Hunter will write the speech in close cooperation with Dr. Charles Frankel, professor of philosophy at Columbia University and former assistant secretary of state for education and cultural affairs, and Dr. John Harr, Rockefeller’s major speechwriter.
“A graduate of Glynn Academy in 1964, Hunter received a B.A. degree in Russian studies from Yale College in 1968. He has accepted summer positions with the law firms of Taft, Cadwalder and Washburn in New York City and Hansell, Post, Brandon and Dorsey in Atlanta.”
75 Years
(Jan. 26, 1945)
On St. Simons Island, a contingent of the baseball world enjoyed a vacation.
“The visitors include Mr. and Mrs. Jim Comzelman and young son of St. Louis, Jack Troy, sports editor of the Atlanta Constitution, and Joiner (Jo Jo) White, former big league baseball player,” The News reported. “They are guests of Mr. and Mrs. R.A. Perrott.
“Mr. Comzelman is the general manager of the St. Louis Browns, winner of the pennant in the American League last season. He also formerly played professional football with the Chicago Cardinals and later was coach of that club. He also coached at Washington State.
“White, a Georgian, formerly with the Detroit Tigers in the American League, was recently traded by the Cincinnati Reds, which which club he played last year, to the Sacramento, Calif., club of the Pacific Coast League.
“Troy today devoted his entire column in the Atlanta Constitution to the island, highly praising the golf course as one of the best in the country, elaborating on the unusually excellent condition the course is in at present.”
100 Years
(Jan. 28-30, 1920)
The News asked its readers to be courteous to census-takers as they performed the constitutionally mandated job of collecting basic information about local residents. The paper advised to “treat him gently and be frank in your statements. Businessmen in Brunswick are giving this advice, and if you ask a businessman anywhere in Georgia or the South, he will give you the same advice.
“It begins to appear that everybody is not being counted, some people are missing the enumerators and civic and state authorities are urging the people to look up the enumerators. It is not a bad idea, as every community wants to make a good showing on its population, and the South doesn’t care to run short of votes when they are needed.”
On the society page, “Mrs. C.H. Leavy entertained yesterday afternoon with a motion picture party, in compliment to Mrs. Russell Richards, of Augusta, the guest of Mrs. L.J. Leavy Jr.
“Mrs. Richards will be pleasantly remembered as Miss Ruby Dart, a former Brunswick girl. Following an enjoyable program of pictures, the party was invited into the Bijou annex, where a delicious ice course with cake and hot coffee was served. The tables placed on the mezzanine floor held vases of narcissi and ferns.”
Not long after, another party came about as, “Mrs. C.H. Leavy has issued invitations for an evening party in honor of her attractive young daughter, Miss Cornelia Leavy, the occasion being her 14th birthday.”