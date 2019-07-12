25 Years
(July 7-13, 1994)
Donald Trump and a group of international investors bought the Empire State Building, setting up a showdown between Trump and Leona Helmsley, whose husband leased the building for years.
“It is my intent to take the actions necessary to restore the Empire State Building to its rightful position as a world-class real estate asset. I intend to make my position worth a fortune,” Trump said to the Associated Press.
According to the AP, “There’s already been bad blood between the two sides.
Trump once ripped convicted tax-evader Leona as ‘a disgrace to humanity’ and ‘a vicious, horrible woman.’
“Leona responded by calling Trump an ’S.O.B.’ and a skunk, adding, ‘I wouldn’t believe Donald Trump if his tongue was notarized.’”
In sports, the Seattle Mariners called up infielder Alex Rodrigues from Class AA Jacksonville, the Big East Conference accepted Notre Dame for all sports except football beginning in the 1995-96 year and Ole Miss athletic director Warner Alford announced he’d resign as of Aug. 31.
The NCAA also put Washington football on two years probation for payments from boosters and lack of institutional control.
50 Years
(July 10, 1969)
Gov. Lester Maddox once again got into his feelings about federal orders for Georgia schools to desegregate.
As the AP reported, “‘Everybody in Georgia ought to go to jail’ rather than comply with a new government ultimatum on school desegregation, Gov. Lester Maddox said Wednesday.
“‘As far as I’m concerned, they can take their ultimatum and ram it in their satchels if they want to,’ Maddox told a news conference.
“‘Phooey on the whole crowd!’
“Maddox’s outburst was precipitated by a Justice Department warning that the State Board of Education was 15 days to ‘voluntarily’ require 119 school boards to end their dual school systems. If the state fails to act, the Justice Department said, it will be taken to court.
“Maddox said he was willing to go to court or to jail, give up all federal aid and shut down Georgia schools rather than bow to the ultimatum. During his news conference, he used such words as ‘tyrants,’ ‘cowards,’ ‘hypocrites,’ ‘crap’ and ‘communists’ in discussing the administration and the Justice Department warning. Maddox does not use profanity.”
75 Years
(July 7-9, 1944)
Sometimes crime really doesn’t pay.
“Amateur safe robbers must have been disappointed when they went to the trouble of removing a safe from the office of Gilmore Plumbing and Heating Company on Cochrane Avenue and carrying it three or four miles, only to find that it contained about 75 cents,” The News reported.
“Had the robbers made an investigation it would not have been necessary for them to go to the trouble of taking the safe out of the office and transferring it to Arco, as it was no locked. John L. Gilmore, manager of the plumbing company, said the safe was used principally to keep records in and never for the safe-keeping of any larger amount of cash.
“The thieves found several checks, one of them issued by the government, but they left them in the safe. The robbery was reported to police yesterday morning and the safe was found a few hours later near the old Arco office building of the Atlantic Refining Company. It had been hauled there in a truck or automobile.”
Meanwhile, The News’ editors observed:
“Japan has knocked off a United States battleship, also a plane carrier, in Tokyo’s latest communique. This was in a great dream battle off the Marijuana Islands.”
“News reels give us only the truth, whereas the film drama gives a real grasp on history. We’ll never forget the one that showed Shirley Temple winning the Civil War with a tap dance.”
“Heads are too scarce to be used for diving into strange swimming holes.”