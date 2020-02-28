25 Years
(Feb. 23-25, 1995)
Newly minted U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-6, said in a speech carried via satellite to the Georgia Conservancy’s annual conference at Callaway Gardens that too many Superfund dollars were spent on litigation instead of hazardous site cleanup.
“Our regulatory approach has failed,” Gingrich said, according to the Associated Press. “We failed in the schools, we failed in the environment. The less you make environment a bureaucratic regulation, the faster you will get back to a cleaner environment.”
He claimed 80 percent of Superfund dollars were going to legal expenses, as actual cleanup of sites under the law’s designation stalled.
“We’re trying right now to re-fund Superfund so the money is spent on the cleanups, not on litigation,” Gingrich said.
Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency responded to accusations against the agency by Gingrich a few days earlier by saying that officials were aware of the problems within Superfund administration.
In sports, future Arkansas men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman took over at the United States Basketball League’s Florida Sharks. Musselman put up a 53-3 record and consecutive league championships in his two years with the franchise. Over in the NFL, deposed L.A. Raiders head coach Art Shell found a new home as offensive line coach with the Kansas City Chiefs.
50 Years
(Feb. 25, 1970)
Gov. Lester Maddox, during his tour of winning friends and influencing people on Capitol Hill, got into a shouting match with a black congressman from Michigan, in the House restaurant, following allegations of racism.
As the AP reported, “Maddox had brought several boxes of ax handles to Washington to distribute to some congressmen. He calls them ‘pick handles,’ after his Pickrick restaurant, which he closed in the early 1960s amid a blaze of national publicity” to avoid serving black customers.
U.S. Rep. Charles Diggs, D-Mich., approached Maddox and told him, “I’m sure you’re aware of the racism this involves.”
House restaurant manager Kermit Cowan said the governor and the congressman became involved in heated conversation. Some plainclothes police officers arrived, and Maddox’s party left the restaurant.
Maddox said afterward, “I’ve never seen so much bias and prejudice and bitterness and hatred come from one man in all my life. He said that if it wasn’t for his dignity, he would throw me out of the restaurant….”
Maddox then compared the congressman to both a barnyard animal and a primate, “rather than a congressman.”
The brouhaha led to talk that continued on the floor of the House, where U.S. Rep. William Ryan, D-N.Y., suggested the chamber should pass a resolution condemning Maddox.
75 Years
(Feb. 23, 1945)
State Senate President Frank Gross took offense at criticism of him in the state House of Representatives of being the representative of Georgia Power.
The AP reported, “Attributing other House criticism of him to Rep. Claude C. Pittman, the Senate leader labeled the Bartow representative a ‘peanut politician.’
“‘I don’t want a cunning, conniving peanut politician hurling charges at me or this Senate,’ Gross said. ‘But you members who have been here long enough know that every now and then a peanut politician comes to the legislature to sell his influence.
“’This Claude C. Pittman was appointed by me as chairman of the penitentiary committee las session. In that capacity, the ceaseless circulating parasite drew $2,111.30 (in per diem fees) traveling around for the committee.’”
Meanwhile in Washington, an apology followed a round of Democratic Party pugilism.
The AP reported, “Rep. Frank E. Hook, Michigan Democrat who set off the flurry of fisticuffs by using the word ‘liar’ in an exchange with Rep. John Rankin, D-Miss, arose shortly after the House convened to apologize.
“A few minutes later, Rankin followed suit with these words, ‘If I have offended the membership of this house, I am sorry.’”