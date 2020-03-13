25 Years
(March 8-14, 1995)
Akin to cutting to the front of the line, Georgia exercised a clause in the federal Superfund law to pass the usual application process and put the LCP Chemicals site on the National Priorities List. Every state received the authority to invoke this clause only once and for only one site.
“LCP, which closed in February 1994, is leaking high levels of lead, mercury and polychlorinated biphynels, or PCBs, into the environment,” The News reported. “Health officials and others are concerned about the health risks posed by the chemicals, especially the seafood found in nearby Purvis Creek and portions of the Turtle River.
“‘This is Georgia’s one pick,’ (said David Word, assistant director of the state Environmental Protection Division). ‘We only get it once, forever.’
“According to officials, EPA decided to not submit LCP as a Superfund site in February, one of the two deadlines a year, to wait on data that continued to pour in about the contaminated chemical site located off Ross Road. Instead, officials were going to submit their findings and request in August, the next Superfund deadline.
“Word said EPA has collected ‘a lot of data and August was when they were projecting all the data would be done. What this does is put LCP on the National Priorities List now and doesn’t wait for the August deadline. What we said is that this is important enough to begin now. We believe this will benefit the environment and the people who live around there.’”
In sports, Georgia men’s basketball lost to No. 20 Alabama in the SEC tournament, 68-57, Major League Baseball’s Expansion Committee voted unanimously to add Arizona and Tampa Bay franchises for the 1998 season, and the Golden State Warriors gave a 10-day contract to Tim Legler.
50 Years
(March 11, 1970)
U.S. Sen. Herman Talmadge, in his weekly column in The News, voiced frustration that the Voting Rights Act didn’t apply nationally, and took the position it was an undue burden directed at the South.
He said that “many of us do object to putting laws on the books that are clearly designed to apply to only one section of the country and to only a few carefully selected states. This is legitimizing a double standard. If Congress deems there is a need for a law affecting voting rights, school desegregation or whatever, then that law ought to apply equally to all 50 states and not to just those in one part of the country.
“This principle is so elementary that I cannot see how anyone in either the executive, legislative or judicial branches of government could fail to understand it. Yet we have had double-standard laws and double-standard court decrees.
“The people of the South are about fed up. The War Between the States has been over for more than 100 years and it’s time that the federal government stopped treating the South like a conquered province and let our section back into the Union on an equal footing with all the other states.”
75 Years
(March 8-14, 1945)
As the weather warmed and thoughts turned to spring football, Associated Press columnist Hugh Fullerton Jr. shared a couple anecdotes about some Southern football squads.
“Farrar ‘Red’ Vickery, end on Georgia’s 1942 Rose Bowl football team, went through three Pacific invasions with the Marines,” Fullerton wrote.
“At Saipan he was so badly injured that a steel plate was used on one foot to enable him to walk. While undergoing treatment, Red remarked: ‘Sure, I’ll play football again.’”
The other story takes place at Clemson.
“Frank Howard, Clemson grid coach, was chatting with an alumnus when a Marine officer walked in and gave him a hearty greeting,” Fullerton wrote. “Frank finally had to admit he didn’t recognize the visitor, who explained: ‘I’m your old Alabama roommate, John Cain.’
“When the discussion simmered down, the alumnus asked Cain: ‘Tell me, Sugar, did Howard actually do all that good blocking he has told us about for 11 years?’ Cain, who was quite the halfback at Bama, replied: ‘Those blocks Howard never made are the reason he didn’t recognize me just now.’”
Also, the AP reported Clemson and Auburn signed off on a four-year scheduling deal to begin in the 1946 season. Up to that point, Auburn had a 20-6-1 record over the other ag-school Tigers, with the teams playing to a 0-0 tie in 1923.
Meanwhile, The News’ editors observed:
“Red flannel time is almost over.”
“Azaleas are in their glory now and there are some beautiful ones in Brunswick.”
“Another of the cigarette shortage-inspired cigar store signs: ‘No Ifs, No Ands — And No Butts.’”
“Don’t forget Uncle Sam next Thursday, for he won’t forget you. It is filing time for that income tax report.”