25 Years
(Sept. 29-Oct. 3, 1994)
St. Marys Police Chief Ed Wasserman said a tornado damaged around 10 buildings in the town’s historic district and 15-20 homes in a nearby residential area.
“Bill Kitchin, spokesman for the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, which assisted St. Marys police with disaster efforts, said the tornado, after hitting the downtown district, skipped over the North River and struck the Point Peter area,” The News reported. “The tornado damaged several homes in the Cypress Lakes subdivision, he said. Homes there are estimated at $75,000-$100,000, he added.
“‘Twenty sustained serious damage,’ Kitchin said. ‘One home has just a room and part of the roof left.’
“The tornado also struck a small group of mobile homes, only one of which was occupied.”
The woman living in the mobile home suffered a broken leg.
Meanwhile, a gator was out on Jekyll Island, disturbing the tourists.
“A 9-foot alligator was discovered in a tidal pool on the north end of the island near Albright Street around 9:30 a.m.,” The News reported. “A ranger with the state Department of Natural Resources captured the reptile, while (St. Louis resident Tim) Burton captured the animal on film.
“‘He wasn’t mean, and he didn’t bother anyone,’ said Jekyll Island Authority Public Relations Director Maxine Hernandez. ‘Obviously people had enough sense to stay away from him.’”
In sports, Georgia quarterback Eric Zeier set the Southeastern Conference career passing record in a loss at Alabama. The game presaged those to come after it — News Sports Editor Murray Poole wrote the game was painful “due to the fact that Ray Goff’s Dogs dominated the 11th-ranked Bama team for three-fourths of the ballgame only to turn up the 29-28 loser in the end.”
50 Years
(Sept. 29-Oct. 2, 1969)
It was time for crab.
“The vice president paid off his bet in Maryland crabs — 12 of them,” the Associated Press reported. “Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, a Baltimore Colt fan, had a bet with Rep. Clark MacGregor, R-Minn., on the outcome of the Minnesota Vikings-Colts game Sunday. The Vikings won 52-14.
“MacGregor said his end of the wager was for a pound of Minnesota wild rice and added Agnew was taking the loss ‘kind of crabbily.’”
A strange weekend in the Southeastern Conference concluded with Kentucky upsetting Ole Miss 10-9, and in a game broadcast on ABC, Tennessee intercepted six passes and recovered three fumbles on its way to a 45-19 home win against Auburn. Georgia, didn’t get much of a test, rolling 30-0 over Clemson.
75 Years
(Sept. 29-Oct. 4, 1944)
State Revenue Commissioner J. Eugene Wood announced the seizure of 236 cases of untaxed beer in Woodbine, provided as evidence of the state’s crackdown on imported alcohol. It was to be later sold at auction.
In Birmingham, Ala., 72-year-old D.M. Griswold allegedly shot down attorney Thomas Dozier Sr. in the downtown streets, because as he told an officer on the scene, “I did it because he threatened me.”
The pair previously occupied a law office together.
On the editorial page, The News’ editors observed:
“The moonshiner liquidates his supply of corn.”
“It’s strange a woman can drive a man to drink but can’t drive him from it.”
“Fifty is the age at which one stops growing at both ends and starts growing in the middle.”
“When the newly born baby waves his fist he is probably protesting against what he has discovered on arrival.”