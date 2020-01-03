25 Years
(Dec. 29, 1994-Jan. 3, 1995)
Like their parents in the 1960s, some Gen X kids decided to rebel against rebellion and destroyed CDs of music by artists they felt weren’t “influencing them in a positive way.”
The two dozen teens, motivated by their youth pastor, gathered with the 10 CDs at the Lakeshore Tabernacle in Kenosha, Wis., and dropped logs on the discs. They included albums by Byrds lead singer Roger McGuinn and Slaughter.
“They’re a bad influence so I’m going to slaughter it,” said Sarah Freeborn, 15, according to the Associated Press.
The story continued, “Other bands and performers were cited by the youths as they wrote the names of groups on plastic foam before smashing it. Nine Inch Nails was mentioned the most by the youths.”
The college football bowl season was a busy one. Games of note included Texas surviving North Carolina 35-31 in the Sun Bowl, Tennessee dominating Virginia Tech 45-23 in the Gator Bowl, N.C. State taking the Peach Bowl 28-24 versus Mississippi State, and Nebraska wrapping up its national championship with a 24-17 victory over Miami in the Orange Bowl.
Because of the circumstance of New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, many bowl games moved to Monday. Among those games, Wisconsin beat Duke 34-20 in the Hall of Fame Bowl, Alabama took a 24-17 win against Ohio State in the Citrus Bowl, South Carolina won its first bowl thanks to beating West Virginia 24-21 in the Carquest Bowl, and Florida State beat Florida 23-17 in the Sugar Bowl.
50 Years
(Dec. 29, 1969-Jan. 2, 1970)
Evangelist Billy Graham had his own method for attending popular rock concerts of the day.
The AP reported he “says he often attends love-ins and rock festivals incognito so he can get a true picture of what’s going on among today’s young people.
“’I sometimes put on a false mustache and a beard,’ he told newsmen Sunday after addressing some 2,500 young people at the Miami-Hollywood Rock Festival. Graham, invited to speak by the festival promoter, said he found the experience refreshing.
“‘This is the way Jesus did it,’ he said. ‘He went to where the people were.’
“Graham spoke for about 20 minutes Sunday and got a mixed reception. The boys and girls sat on blankets in a muddy, straw-strewn field. Some listened intently as Graham urged them to ‘drop out of your present lives and turn on to the power of God.’”
In a much smaller bowl season that to what people presently experience, West Virginia beat South Carolina 14-3 in the Peach Bowl, Houston dominated Auburn 36-7 in the Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl, Ole Miss defeated Arkansas 27-22 in the Sugar Bowl, Southern Cal ground out Michigan 10-3 in the Rose Bowl, Penn State did the same to Missouri in the Orange Bowl and No. 1 Texas beat Notre Dame 21-17 in the Cotton Bowl.
Florida, which beat Tennessee 14-13 the previous week in the Gator Bowl, announced the resignation of head coach Ray Graves.
It was expected that Tennessee coach Doug Dickey would take his place.
75 Years
(Dec. 29, 1944-Jan. 2, 1945)
The editors of The News suggested that girls wouldn’t lose their minds over celebrity singers if their parents did a better job raising them.
They wrote, “Dr. Angelo Patri, the noted New York psychologist and educator, believes that Frank Sinatra, the young New Jersey ‘swoon-crooner’ would be doing a public service to parents and children of this continent if he would stop singing. He adds that ‘hysteria to the point of swooning is definitely harmful.’”
The editors proposed Sinatra wasn’t cause but an innocent beneficiary of the condition.
They continued, “Had he not appeared upon the entertainment scene, if it quite likely that the hysteria of which Dr. Patri complains would have found some other outlet, and it is equally reasonable to believe that when Sinatra’s brief hour is done the hysteria will find still some other manifestation, unless corrective measures are taken.
“We have the feeling that Dr. Patri would find in the home the eventual cure for this deplorable lack of emotional stability, in the same where the bobby-sockers should be taught a sounder sense of values. When enlightened parents assume their obligations, there will be fewer hysterical demonstrations.”
In bowls of note, Duke beat Alabama 29-26 in the Sugar Bowl, Tulsa won 26-12 over Georgia Tech in the Orange Bowl and Southern Cal beat Tennessee 25-0 in the Rose Bowl.
100 Years
(Jan. 1, 1920)
The Glynn County police chief and three of his officers found father and son John and Fred Gale at work at the Gales’ illegal liquor still on a secluded bank of the Altamaha River, near its junction with the Frederica River.
This came only weeks after the police arrested Gale and three of his sons for an illegal liquor operation near the Cypress Mills, but the men were able to bond out ahead of their next scheduled court appearance.
“The elder Gale is said to have broken a jug containing several gallons of ‘smoke’ when he learned of the approach of the officers,” The News reported. “Several gallons of beer were destroyed. The father and son were brought to the city and placed in the county jail, with the second charge of distilling hanging over them.”