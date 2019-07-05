25 Years
(June 30-July 2, 1994)
Following a tour of Nazi death camps in Poland, FBI Director Louis Freeh said their existence “should warn policemen everywhere of their obligation to protect ‘minorities and those most easily victimized by prejudice, hate groups and oppression,’” the Associated Press reported.
The speech was one of four Freeh was to give during an Eastern European tour, and the only one he wrote himself.
“What happened 50 years ago is not history as much as it is a warning,” Freeh said. “Every attempt to use the police for political repression or to usurp the rule of law must be resisted at all costs.”
Further east, a report detailed possibilities to replace power generated from the remaining, operable Chernobyl nuclear reactors instead of building a new nuclear plant.
“The industrial nations, including the United States, are expected at the G-7 conference next week to consider an aid package aimed at helping Ukraine develop new energy sources so that the Chernobyl plants can be closed,” the AP reported. “The Europeans, especially France and Germany, have maintained that the best way to get the dangerous graphite-cooled reactors out of service is to help Ukraine finish the improved Soviet-style, water-cooled VVER-1000 reactors.”
In sports, the Milwaukee Bucks used the first pick in the NBA Draft to select Glenn Robinson of Purdue. The Dallas Mavericks followed by picking Cal’s Jason Kidd, and the Detroit Pistons got Duke’s Grant Hill at No. 3.
Among other notable selections: No. 5 Juwan Howard (Michigan, Washington Bullets), No. 13 Jalen Rose (Michigan, Denver Nuggets), No. 26 Charlie Ward (Florida State, New York Knicks), No. 50 Charles Claxton (Georgia, Phoenix Suns). Brunswick’s Aaron Swinson, who played his college ball at Auburn, went undrafted.
Also, the U.S. Figure Skating Association vacated Tonya Harding’s 1994 Ladies’ Figure Skating Championship and banned her from membership in the USFSA for ethics violations.
50 Years
(July 1-3, 1969)
The AP reported, “Movie actor Peter O’Toole was fined $75 Wednesday for punching a restaurant owner during an altercation over whether he should be served an after-hours drink. O’Toole was also bitten by the restaurant owner’s dog.
“O’Toole’s attorney conceded in court that the actor tried to buy a drink at 3:30 a.m., long after closing hours, and got into an argument with the proprietor of the place.”
Meanwhile, the editors of The News marveled at advances in communication technology.
“Now being marketed is a gizmo called the ‘Attache Phone,’ which, as its name suggests, is a telephone in a briefcase,” they wrote in an editorial. “Manufactured by SCM Melabs, Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif., it is billed as the lightest and most compact completely portable phone yet developed.”
The whole kit-and-kaboodle ran about 11 pounds. Melabs executive F. Jack Gorry speculated at the launch about all kinds of telephonic inventions to come.
“(Gorry) further predicts that advances in electronic circuitry will lead to still more compact telephones — that by 1974, in fact, units small enough to be carried in a breast pocket will be on the market,” the editors wrote.
“If the dizzying pace of technology has put a ringing in your ears today, stick around. Tomorrow it could be someone calling you on your fountain pen.”
75 Years
(June 30, 1944)
The British War Relief Society sent a telegram to the Cloister on Sea Island announcing that an ambulance donated by the island’s residents was used to transport the first American casualties returned from Normandy to base hospitals in England.
The telegram stated, “BWRS helps invasion troops feeing Quayside from church army Cleveland Ingals donated canteen. All Women’s Legion BWRS canteens doing similar 24-hour service. First wounded returning ex-invasion transported AAGB ambulances numbers 42, 51, 116, 132 and 134.”
According to The News, “The funds which were raised on Sea Island and given to the National War Fund to purchase an American ambulance for Great Britain was ambulance No. 132.”
On the editorial page, The News’ editors observed:
“‘Frankie Sinatra was taken to a hospital today. Other amusements on Page 7’ says the Boston Globe.”
“And how does anyone feel at this time about a 15-second pause in the Balkans, for nation identification?”
“Potato whiskey could easily lead to worse evils. What we’re afraid of is an imitation absinthe made of spinach.”