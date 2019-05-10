25 Years
(May 5-9, 1994)
Controversy continued to roil the Glynn County Water and Sewer Commission as Chairman Joe Jaudon announced his resignation — in order to concentrate on a state legislature campaign — and was followed out the door by board member Woody Collins.
“The departure of Jaudon and Collins adds more vacancies at Glynn’s beleaguered water and sewer regime, a department currently operating without a director, engineer or several key staff personnel,” The News reported. “Meanwhile, in an effort to restore order to the department, the commission voted unanimously to retain engineer Ben Turnipseed to handle the water and sewer office’s ever-increasing workload.”
Meanwhile, the commission, seeking what happened to $800,000 in fees collected from St. Simons Island residents, asked the county to turn over all of the department’s financial documents between 1985 and 1990. That resulted in more than 44,000 pages at a cost of more than $4,500.
“To meet the (deadline), the county finance office has had to rent copy machines, hire two temporary employees and spend untold manhours on the project,” The News reported.
50 Years
(May 8-10, 1969)
Some folks, turns out, aren’t big on having creosote waste dumped in Burnett Creek. A petition bearing the signatures of 95 people living near the creek was presented to the Glynn County Commission objecting to the continued dumping of creosote waste there.
“Recently the January term grand jury of Glynn (County) Superior Court also decried the dumping of industrial wastes that pollute the water and marshlands of Glynn County,” The News reported. “The commission yesterday instructed Acting Administrator Harold Baer to ask the State Water Quality Board, the Health Department, the Coast Guard and the State Game and Fish Commission to make an investigation and to report their findings.”
On the ball field, Glynn Academy baseball won the Region 3-3A championship without dropping a game.
“More and more, Glynn Academy’s 1969 Red Terrors are looking like a super, unbeatable baseball team, but whether they are truly great or not will likely be answered in the upcoming AAA playoffs,” Murray Poole, The News’ sports editor, wrote. “One thing the Terrors definitely are, however, are champions — Region 3-AAA champions.
“Coach Dave Barber’s powerful charges, now 16-0 for the season, captured Glynn’s first diamond crown since 1962 yesterday when they battered down the Windsor Forest Knights, 6-2, at Grayson Stadium.”
75 Years
(May 5, 1944)
The News’ editors had some thoughts about the re-emergence of isolationism in American politics, as the tide of the war turned toward the Allies and people eyed the postwar world.
“The issue at stake is the future national security of the United States as a free people who want to live with free people in a free world,” the editors wrote. “Only through international cooperation can that objective ben attained.
“The war itself is the proof-positive of the failure of isolationism and extreme nationalism the world over. Experience, cruel and tragic experience, has shown the failure of the policy of the past quarter century. We are doomed to repeat that failure if we retrace the same ground. A nation which forgets its post is condemned to repeat its mistakes.”
100 Years
(May 7-9, 1919)
In Versailles, the world got its eyes on the peace treaty with Germany for the first time. In various subheadings, The News announced, “A once proud nation meekly submits to drastic restrictions,” “Huns humiliated remain defiant,” “Their insolence was displayed at every stage of interesting occasion,” “Interpreter made the most of opportunity both in voice and also in selection of words, in conveying bold, arrogance of German delegates.”
Further inside the paper, the editors reflected:
“The peace treaty did give the Germans the air, but for breathing purposes only.”
“What the allies did for Germany is nothing to what Germany would have done for the allies had the boot been on the other foot.”
“Forty-one divorce cases in one term of the superior court is a kind of record and shows Cupid is liable to make some mistakes.”
“Mr. Hoover thinks the loaf will be mightier than the sword in Russia. The Bolsheviki will be able to fight better after getting a few square meals.”