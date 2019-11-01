25 Years
(Oct. 28-31, 1994)
The Dawgs went down to Gainesville for the World’s Largest Relocated Outdoor Cocktail Party — with the Jacksonville stadium undergoing work — and came home on the wrong end of a 52-point shellacking. The turning point appeared to come just before halftime, with Georgia down 24-7 but driving on Florida’s end of the field.
News Sports Editor Murray Poole wrote, “With 13 seconds remaining and Georgia having moved to the Gators’ 38, Florida’s (Darren) Hambrick broke in front of an (Eric) Zeier pass and, somewhat amazingly, veered away from at least seven UGA would-be tacklers, picked his way down the sidelines and went the distance, 81 yards for a touchdown as the halftime buzzer sounded simultaneously.
“And from that insurmountable 31-7 halftime lead, the now 6-1 Gators coasted on to the 52-14 final verdict, inside linebacker (James) Bates scoring on his third quarter interception and Florida adding two additional offensive scores.”
The loss kicked off a new round of speculation as to UGA head coach Ray Goff’s future with the team, which, it turned out, meant one more season.
50 Years
(Oct. 29-Nov. 1, 1969)
State investigators in Atlanta told the Associated Press they figured out there are around four distinct kinds of hippies:
“The hard-core, live-in hippie whose mind and imagination has been dulled by drugs and who has no motivation or ambition but to sit around and figure out how to get more drugs.
“The weekend hippie — mostly high school students — who just gets a kick out of associating with the 14th Street element for a short time and then leads normal lives during the week.
“The pseudo-hippie, who dresses the part and moves into hippie-land only to buy marijuana and other available drugs for use in other sections of town or in surrounding counties.
“The militant hippie ‘that is very intellectual and politically and ideologically motivated. They may smoke marijuana or take other drugs to some extent, but not like the true hippie.’”
In other news, Gov. Lester Maddox, who had yet to find a group he wouldn’t speak to, “taking note of a joke being circulated that fire struck the governor’s mansion library and destroyed ‘both’ books in it, says he has a ‘very fine library for my use.’
“But he said if he could have only two books, he would pick the Bible and ‘a very well-indexed and accurate American history book.’
“Maddox told the Georgia Library Association Thursday that he has collected ‘numerous volumes throughout my life, and I would be quite disturbed if any of them were lost.’”
75 Years
(Oct. 27-Nov. 1, 1944)
A local soldier caught the ear of a wire service scribe when complaining about coffee on the European front lines.
“Front-line Doughboys are clamoring for coffee powder in their lunch and supper ‘K’ ration boxes, instead of bouillon and lemonade powder,” according to the report. “A small envelope of powdered coffee in their breakfast box is the only coffee now available for the riflemen.
“‘To hell with bouillon and lemonade,’ said Tech. Sgt. William Davis, of Brunswick, Ga. ‘How are you going to keep warm at night and stay awake on guard without coffee?’”
Meanwhile, the News’ editors observed:
“A lot of candidates are going to lose the race, but not because they ran out of gas.”
“Russia is putting a stop to the seesaw in Warsaw.”
“Jumping at conclusions isn’t safe exercise.”