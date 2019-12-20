25 Years
(Dec. 15-20, 1994)
Santa must’ve been a Florida State fan.
The Associated Press reported from Jacksonville, Fla., “A less-than-jolly Santa Claus at a mall told a 6-year-old boy he wouldn’t get any presents if he was a University of Florida fan. Santa also pointed his white-gloved finger at the boy’s father and challenged him to a fight. Santa then walked off the job, leaving expectant children stunned.”
Chris Crabtree, his wife and their three young children went to see Santa at the The Avenues mall, and the mother, Lori, wore a Gators shirt. Santa, noticing this, allegedly said, “Santa Claus doesn’t like Gator fans … Santa Claus wishes that Florida State would beat the Gators in the Sugar Bowl.”
Ms. Crabtree and Mr. Claus then got into an argument, and while the Crabtrees gathered themselves to leave, Mr. Crabtree told Santa he didn’t like his remarks.
That left Kriss Kringle to remark, “You want to do something about it, right now, pal? Right here on stage?”
There were no fisticuffs, and Santa left to go back to his, we imagine, Noles-themed North Pole pad, as no one — not the mall general manager, not the co-owner of the photography company that ran the Santa event — knew the real name of the man under the beard.
In other college football action, Florida’s Steve Spurrier received Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year honors, Alabama quarterback Jay Barker won SEC Player of the Year, Oklahoma hired Howard Schnellenberger as head coach, Ole Miss revealed new coach Tommy Tuberville’s salary would be $250,000 a year in base pay and endorsements, and Arkansas hired Joe Lee Dunn as defensive coordinator.
50 Years
(Dec. 16-19, 1969)
There is a first time for everything, and the evening of Dec. 18 Brunswick High’s boys basketball team earned its first win over Glynn Academy in a white-knuckler that went down to the wire.
“No, the Pirates didn’t make their first win over the Terrors a convincing one,” News Sports Editor Murray Poole wrote. “In fact, the Blue and Gold barely escaped last night at Glynn County Gym, edging the Red and White, 53-52, in a real barnburner. But a win is a win, and the Pirates were as happy after the final buzzer as they would have been had they won by a larger margin.
“‘I’ll take it,’ said Pirate mentor Robert Sapp. ‘One point is just as good as 20. It’s really something for us to beat Glynn Academy — it means so much to our boys.’
“The Terrors and Pirates went after each other last night like they were battling for the state championship, and the near-capacity crowd was treated to a thriller from start to finish.”
Over at the courthouse, there was a dustup as Sheriff Harry Owens and Deputy Thomas Jones “ousted” local photographer Rupert Chastain.
“Owens said that Chastain, after hearing a ruling by Superior Court Judge Jack Ballenger barring photographs and interviews in connection with the trial of Charles P. Howser, had mingled with jurors on their way to lunch as they came down the stairs,” The News reported. “Owens said there was some scuffling and that Chastain swung his camera at him and Jones.
“Chastain, who said he believed he was ejected because he had photographic equipment with him, said he ‘will pursue the matter.’”
75 Years
(Dec. 15-20, 1944)
Shipyard workers at J.A. Jones Construction broke two records the night they launched the liberty ship Felix Reisenberg.
“It was the first time since the plant began operation that a vessel was launched ahead of schedule,” The News reported. “Originally the vessel was to have been launched Saturday night and Mrs. Olin D. Johnston, wife of the governor of South Carolina, was to have been the sponsor, and the governor was to have delivered an address. However, the ship was ready yesterday, and the program was changed and the launching occurred early last night.”
Also, they finished the Reisenberg in 20 days, from keel-laying to launching, the best record to date at the yard.
On the editorial page, The News’ editors reflected:
“There’s no question about the cigarette short — in other words, no butts.”
“It’s about time to be thinking about those New Year resolutions that you’re going to break.”
“How are you enjoying the rush you didn’t avoid by shopping early?”
“In most cases bosses are smart enough not to step on a worker who is a live wire.”