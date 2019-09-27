25 Years
(Sept. 23-27, 1994)
He came to snuff the rooster, and did so. Then they took him to court. As the Associated Press reported, Pennsylvanian Michael Lloyd, 23, “admitted he cock-a-doodle did it, but the jury let him go free.
“(Lloyd), 23, was acquitted of cruelty to animals Thursday for shooting to death a neighbor’s pet rooster that he claimed kept him awake at night with its crowing. The jury deliberated just a half-hour.
“‘Isn’t it true, Mr. Lloyd, that on July 5, 1993, you came home from work, had a few beers and decided to waste the rooster?’ prosecutor Glenn Coffey asked.
“‘I didn’t get no sleep because of the chickens,’ Lloyd said.”
50 Years
(Sept. 22, 1969)
The U.S. District Court in Brunswick considered a motion filed that if granted would hold the Glynn County Board of Education in contempt for failing to meet deadlines for its desegregation plan.
“The motion was filed by Savannah attorney, Bobby L. Hill, who has represented a group of intervenors in a school desegregation suit which has been before the federal court since 1963,” The News reported. “Hill, in his motion filed late last week, claimed the school board is not in compliance with a court order issued in February 1968, in which the board was to file prior to June 1 of that year reports on the number of students in Glynn County making freedom of choice applications or applications for transfers.
“The report was to tabulate the number of choices and transfers requested, by race, the number of choices and transfers granted and the number denied. A similar report was to be filed each succeeding year prior to June 1.”
Bernard Nightingale, attorney for the school board, said the board received notice of the motion but declined further comment.
75 Years
(Sept. 22-23, 1944)
The News regretted to inform Brunswick residents that the city had become untidy.
“Before the war Brunswick was noted far and wide for its magnificent beauty and cleanliness,” the editors wrote. “The war came, bringing with it an overcrowded population and in turn an acute shortage in manpower. As a consequence our city can no longer be considered beautiful and clean.”
The editors suggested to the city leaders that something be done about the problem.
“Newcastle Street, in its present unsightly condition, definitely is not a credit to our city and we venture to say that it hasn’t had a thorough cleaning in over a year,” the editors stated. “The same is true, to a lesser extent, of streets through the residential area. We appeal to those in authority to remedy this situation as soon as it is possible to employ the necessary labor.”
The editors also observed:
“The education of Germany will have to start from the very beginning. The Nazis now don’t even know Reich from wrong.”
“Simple Susie says if a wife discovers other women like her husband it makes her jealous. If she discovers they don’t like him it makes her mad.”
“Love is blind, they say. And sometimes dumb.”
“Secret engagements are the ones you hear the most about.”
100 Years
(Sept. 24-25, 1919)
Big news out of Atlanta as British suffragist Emmeline Pankhurst was scheduled to give a speech in the city Oct. 14 during her tour of the United States.
“She planned originally to postpone her tour to the United States until next spring, but was induced by suffrage leaders to alter her plans,” according to a wire report. “She expressed a preference to begin her tour in Atlanta, because of the sympathy she feels for the obstacles suffrage has encountered in Georgia.”
Meanwhile the The News’ editors reflected:
“Britain still maintains the starvation blockade of Russia. And Russia still keeps alive. No country of wide area can be conquered by a blockade.”
“Perhaps the League of Nations has not been made a political issue in this country. But judging from the quality of the lies that are told about it, it comes about as near being a political issue as anything we’ve heard this fall.”
“Oregon gave President Wilson two deer. He already has an exquisite collection of goats.”