25 Years
(Dec. 22-27, 1994)
Assistant Sports Editor Mike Morrison had some ideas for inventive gifts, including the Kitchen GeneRATor, which harnessed “the awesome power of rats” to run small appliances. After all, if rodents are spending time in your kitchen, may as well put them to work.
Morrison wrote, “Turned out, however, the friend I gave the Kitchen GeneRATor to was one of those animal rights activists and he would not stoop to rat exploitation, even for the benefit of himself and all mankind and a reduction in his monthly power bill.
“‘Rats are people, too,’ he said.
“So I took it back and got him the Tonya Harding Home and Auto Protector, a two-foot long piece of steel pipe autographed by the former Olympic skater.
“‘For best results, bash intruder in the knees,’ the instructions that came with it read. My friend, a pacifist, said he could never use such a device against a fellow human being.
“‘It’s for the rats, you fool,’ I told him. ‘It’s for the rats.’”
In high school football, the Associated Press announced its Georgia all-state teams and players of the year. Notable entries included linebacker Takeo Spikes of Washington County (AAAA All-State Team and Georgia High School Football Player of the Year) and defensive back Champ Bailey of Charlton County (A All-State Team).
Honorable mentions in AAAA included from Brunswick, Armis Stokes (running back), Jimia Brantley (wide receiver/tight end), Shan Wright (offensive line), Donnie Tucker (linebacker) and Abe Futch (defensive back). Camden County quarterback Donald Green was an honorable mention, as was Glynn Academy linebacker Larry Seals.
In the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles cleaned house as they fired head coach Rich Kotite and virtually his entire coaching staff. Also, the University of Minnesota football team named Jim Zorn its quarterbacks coach, and LSU suspended two men’s basketball players for a game because they violated NCAA rules by playing in a pick-up game in West Virginia over the summer.
50 Years
(Dec. 22, 1969)
The Georgia Bulldogs went through the trouble of going all the way to El Paso, Texas, just to have Nebraska beat the pants off them and send them back to Athens.
Or, as AP writer Greg MacAleese put it, “William Sherman marched his team through Georgia more than 100 years ago and then said, ‘War is hell.’
“Nebraska football coach Bob Devaney watched his Cornhuskers march through Georgia 45-6 in the Sun Bowl Saturday, and remarked, ‘We jumped on them early.’
“Devaney’s quote might not go down in history, but it did sum up the 1969 Sun Bowl game. Nebraska jumped out to an 18-0 first quarter lead behind the record-breaking field goal kicking of Paul Rogers and then blew the game wide open with two touchdowns in the first five minutes of the second half.”
Georgia gave up three turnovers and converted one first down in the first quarter, digging a hole of which it proved impossible to crawl out.
The sportswriters gave Rogers, the kicker, the game’s most valuable player award thanks to four field goals, the longest of which went 50 yards.
75 Years
(Dec. 22-28, 1944)
Georgia Tech, preparing to take on Tulsa in the Orange Bowl, decided to mix things up a bit as football staff arranged for the team to wear gold satin pants, along with dark blue jerseys with gold numbers. There was some controversy about whether the team could pull off the look, but according to a dispatch out of Miami, the satin pants held up well in practice.
Meanwhile in Brunswick, the city police chief again warned residents not to engage in celebratory gunfire or set off fireworks during the holiday season.
He noted, “I have also found that although we hear of a great shortage of ammunition on the war front, some persons still have fireworks to waste and a number of instances of persons discharging fireworks have come to my attention lately.
“Not only is this a wasteful and unpatriotic practice in these days, it is a violation of the city ordinance to discharge fireworks anywhere in the city limits, and every effort will be made to apprehend those guilty.”
And AP writer Hugh Fullerton Jr., as was his habit, made bowl game and all-star game picks in verse.
“Southern California vs. Tennessee, Rose | The Volunteers will be ko’d when / Southern Cal counts up to Tenn.”
“TCU vs. Oklahoma A&M, Cotton | Plunging into a coma / We emerge with Oklahoma.”
“North vs. South, Blue-Gray Game | I don’t know Whedder it’s / Yanks or Confederates.”
“Tulsa vs Georgia Tech, Orange | Tulsa will bat the ears / Off Georgia’s engineers.”
“Alabama vs. Duke, Sugar | The Crimson Tide will find its level / When it bumps against the Duke Blue Devils.”