25 Years
(April 28-May 2, 1994)
The Glynn Academy baseball team won in dramatic fashion to claim their first Region 3-4A title in four years.
“And the charges of Chuck Fehr accomplished the feat by winning one of the most stirring high school baseball games played here in years,” Murray Poole, The News’ sports editor, wrote. “With senior pitcher Steve Guerra winning his own ballgame with a dramatic one-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Terrors won the extra-inning thriller by 7-6 over the defending league champion Windsor Forest Knights.”
Unfortunately for Glynn, the opening round of the playoffs didn’t go so well, and the Terrors were bounced in consecutive games by Fayette County.
Winning a state championship, however, was Frederica Academy’s Sybi Parker, who claimed her second-straight GISA 2A singles title with a 6-0, 6-1, win over Augusta Prep’s Brooke Gibson. Also, Frederica won the girls’ doubles championship as Amy Greenwood and Mary Bishop beat fellow FA athletes Jaci Altman and Nikki Hull.
“Sybi totally dominated the girls’ singles in the tournament,” Frederica coach Gary Larkins said. “The fact is it’s not that the competition is so bad; Sybi is just at a higher level than these other girls. Brooke Gibson is a good high school tennis player, but Sybi is a nationally ranked player and she’s going to make the other players look bad.”
Elsewhere in sports, the NBA awarded an expansion franchise to Vancouver, the NFL approved the sale of the Philadelphia Eagles to Jeffrey Lourie, and the New York Jets signed tight end LaVar Ball, who would later become notorious for other reasons.
50 Years
(April 28-May 2, 1969)
Former ambassador to New Zealand and retired Army Gen. Robert Powell decried the state of the country in a speech to the Salvation Army advisory board, which had its annual dinner at the local Holiday Inn.
He said the Salvation Army was a “bulwark of decency,” but “we can look throughout our land and find defiance of authority,” that police called to emergencies are accused of being “as violent as pigs,” and “when the National Guard is called to back up the police, it is defiled.”
The general, who was a part-time resident of Little Cumberland Island, said, “We have too much invested in this United States of America to let it go down the drain by default,” and called for a return to “old-fashioned patriotism.”
75 Years
(April 28-May 2, 1944)
Lt. Thomas Kersey, a local resident stationed in Northern Ireland, sent a letter home to let folks know how things were going around there.
Regarding the ladies, “The girls here are not generally so attractive as those back home, but most of them are quite well ‘stacked up’ and are very entertaining dates — to put it mildly — but of course we married men must soft pedal on those things, although it’s veritably a single man’s paradise.”
On the people at large, Kersey said they’re hospitable and generous, but, “The British monetary system is somewhat more complicated than ours, but we dare not tell them that. The people generally seem rather staid, and new ideas are not always welcome. The standard of sanitation is much inferior to ours, which counts for the high tuberculosis rate, and other similar diseases.”
Over on the editorial page, The News’ editors observed:
“The soft job is undoubtedly the more comfortable kind to lie down on.”
“This surplus egg problem can really be solved with a scrambled answer.”
“Michigan police picked up a man who claimed he was the devil. Moral: Don’t believe all your wife tells you.”
“Joseph Brunosky, of Cleveland, Ohio, says he didn’t mind his wife neglecting the children and running off with a soldier, but, when she wrote home for her ration books, he demurred.”
100 Years
(May 1-3, 1919)
Lo, in the news briefs, comes word of creatures for Little St. Simons Island.
According to one, “Douglas Taylor, of St. Simon, left yesterday for St. Louis, Mo., where he goes to purchase a herd of fine cattle for the owner of Little St. Simon. The cattle will be taken to the island as stock raising is to become a feature there.”
According to the second, “Two handsome specimen of elk have been received here and taken to Little St. Simon, where it is intended to breed them. The owner of this delightful island is stocking it with all kinds of game and soon it will be more numerous there than anywhere else along the coast.”
Meanwhile, The News’ editors reflected:
“The fact we hear nothing more of Henry Ford in politics reminds us that freakish conditions are really passing away.”
“With China by Japan and Italy by Jugo-Slavia in the League of Nations it is not likely the members will get lonely.”
“In the proposed League of Nations the British empire would have five votes while the United States and Greece would each have one.”
“The Department of Justice will try to enforce the prohibition law and maybe it will ask for an increase to 100,000 in its force.”