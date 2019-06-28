25 Years
(June 23-29, 1994)
Brunswick resident Hank Rowland’s younger brother Thad got his chance to make it big when he signed a free agent contract with the Boston Red Sox, and received his first assignment — the Lynchburg Red Sox of the Class A Carolina League.
“A left-handed pitcher for the College of Charleston, Rowland (6-2, 180) was 5-6 this season with a 3.88 earned run average,” News sports editor Murray Poole wrote. “He led College of Charleston with two shutouts and notched two saves, including one in the Cougars’ 3-0 win at then top-ranked Florida State. Rowland played high school ball at Bishop England High in Charleston, S.C.”
Over on St. Simons Island, an Albany couple’s terriers — Mickey and Fergie — liked to get the best view possible at Frank and Debbie Dineen’s vacation home.
“The dogs are very territorial,” Debbie Dineen told The News. “Whenever another dog walks by they rush out on the roof and do their thing.”
Indeed, the pups stood guard on the roof of the house, gaining access from a second-story sunporch and forcefully barking at any passing perceived threat.
“The first time I saw them out there I nearly had a heart attack,” Dineen said. “I was afraid they would fall, but they seemed so sure-footed.”
Elsewhere in sports, the NHL approved the sale of the Hartford Whalers to a group led by three parters in the company Compuware, the CFL’s Las Vegas Posse acquired the rights to quarterback Charlie Ward from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers named P.J. Carlesimo as head coach.
75 Years
(June 23-28, 1944)
It would be an imprudent person to come between Greensboro, N.C., women and their nylons.
“Thousands of women stood for hours in a blazing summer sun here today as the government sold 4,800 pairs of nylon hose, but only a small part of the throng succeeded in buying the precious leg wear,” the Associated Press reported. “The would-be purchasers formed a line three blocks long and four abreast when U.S. Marshal Edney Ridge placed the stockings on sale at 10 a.m. Some of the women had been in line since before 7 a.m. U.S. Deputy Marshals kept the crowd in order.
“The entire stock was sold in little more than an hour. Women were admitted to the Marshal’s office in groups of five. Each one was limited to a purchase of three pairs. When the last brown box was disposed of, the line outside seemed as long as it did before the sale started.
“‘Since word got about,’ Ridge said, ‘I’ve received $10,000 in mail orders from folks all over the country. Now my office has got to mail all that stuff back.’
“A federal court order directed sale of the hose, which the government charged was manufactured for black market sale from stolen nylon. The court specified that the purchasers be limited to three pairs each.”
As the quadrennial presidential nominating conventions whirred into gear, the Georgia Democratic Executive Committee in Atlanta named The News’ editor, Clarence H. Leavy, as a delegate from the 8th Congressional District to the party’s convention July 19 in Chicago.
Meanwhile, the AP reported in Moscow, “Eric Johnston, president of the United States Chamber of Commerce, talked business with Premier-Marshal Joseph Stalin for two and a half hours in the Kremlin late last night and emerged with the declaration that the conversation had been ‘very successful.’
“The interview was confined largely to questions by Johnston about future trade between the United States and Soviet Union and direct answers by Stalin.”
On the editorial page, The News’ editors observed:
“The outside of a cabbage being spoiled is too trivial a thing to let it upset you. Turn over a leaf.”
“A circus offers two lions for sale. What a perfect chance to get even with the neighbor’s chickens.”
“A lot is at stake these days — and your tomatoes ought to be by this time.”
“It could be that Gov. Dewey is being pushed for the wrong office. His silence is becoming positively vice-presidential. In fact he hardly measures up to that caliber.”
“One of 15 husbands of a Detroit girl held on a federal charge steps forward gallantly to post her bail. It is not known if he acts as an individual or for the whole alumni.”