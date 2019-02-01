25 Years
(Feb. 2, 1994)
The bell tolled for LCP Chemicals, and its Brunswick plant called it quits. However, plans for another company to take over the site fell through.
The News reported, “Randal Hansen, vice president of Hanlin Group, parent company of LCP, confirmed this morning the Brunswick plant will close down.
“‘We are in the process of ceasing operations,’ he said.
“Outstanding orders were canceled at LCP Tuesday and employees were notified of the plant closure Tuesday afternoon. Hansen said LCP’s Brunswick plant would not be sold to HoltraChem Manufacturing Co., which is in the process of purchasing two other LCP plants in North Carolina and Maine.
“HoltraChem’s proposed $8 million cash purchase included the Brunswick plant, as well as LCP plants in Acme, N.C., and Orrington, Maine. Hanlin Group Inc., LCP’s parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy July 10, 1991. … HoltraChem was to assume $4.7 million in liabilities, including environmental liabilities. …
“EPD filed a complaint against LCP Nov. 19, 1993, seeking a restraining order to keep LCP from continuing to discharge excess amounts of pollutants into its wastewater. The Nov. 19 complaint pointed out LCP’s continued violations of mercury, chlorine and pH discharges.”
50 Years
(Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 1969)
A men’s basketball game between Florida State and South Carolina came to an abrupt end when the officials called it off before the final horn, giving the Seminoles the 87-76 victory over coach Frank McGuire’s Gamecocks.
According to the Associated Press, “South Carolina’s McGuire got his Irish up when the officials called a charging foul on John Roche. The officials, Reggie Copeland and Bobby Brock, warned him three times they would stop the game if he didn’t return to the bench.
“Two of the warnings brought technical fouls. The third time, the Southeastern Conference officials handed the ball to Florida State’s Jeff Hogan, who made both shots, and declared the game over.”
But that was not all, at the Palmetto State’s flagship university.
“Lovemaking, Bartending and witchcraft are among the courses being offered at the University of South Carolina,” the AP reported. “There are no registration fees, no exams and no grades for these short courses, but students don’t receive any credit for them either. And there won’t be any labs in the lovemaking course. All teaching will be on a theoretical basis.”
Other courses included alchemy, “premarital sex: yes or no,” “give a damn — the meaning of personal involvement,” and “the influence of the Baptist church on state legislation.”
75 Years
(Jan. 27-28, 1944)
The ladies of Georgia spoke and they were adamant — the state has entirely too many counties.
“Consolidation of many Georgia counties, called ‘relics of the horse and buggy era,’ was advocated today by the Georgia League of Women Voters at a meeting of a Constitutional Revision Committee,” the AP reported.
“‘Fewer counties would not only reduce the ridiculous number of officials who the citizens are supporting, but would also increase the efficiency of local governments,’ said a League statement presented by Mrs. J.C. Blalock, of Atlanta, president.
“The Commission appointed to redraft Georgia’s much-amended Constitution, the League contended, should make it easy ‘for local governments to consolidate so as to encourage consolidation.’
“There are now 159 Georgia counties.”
100 Years
(Jan. 28-30, 1919)
The editors of The News, with an eye on current events local and international, reflected:
“William Hohenzollern may yet eat that dinner in Paris. If the allied countries conclude to try him there, they will have to feed him!”
“Read the News advertisements this morning. Read them every morning. You will save money and award enterprise, both.”
“The Bolsheviki is hostile to the proposed meeting of all Russians with the allied representatives. Certainly. Did the outlaw ever want to bow to law and order and justice and decency?”
“Time may come and time may go, but salacious court proceedings continue to draw the big crowds. Why, such performances have the movies and the circus backed off the boards a country mile.”
“By all means read that list of ever new advertising in the News columns from day to day. The merchant who is too thin-skinned to spend a dollar on printers ink does not merit your trade.”