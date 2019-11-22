25 Years
(Nov. 17-19, 1994)
The Brunswick High Pirates set themselves up a showdown with state power Valdosta after dispatching Benedictine in the state football playoffs.
“Brunswick High earned the right to meet the perennial powerhouse from over west of here — and the region title — with a convincing 28-7 victory over the Benedictine Cadets last night at Glynn County Stadium,” News Assistant Sports Editor Mike Morrison wrote. “Valdosta, by virtue of a 33-6 win over Bainbridge, gained the second seed from Region 1-AAAA and advanced to the next level.
“Brunswick High’s victory was its 10th of the season against a single loss. The victory total is the highest in the school’s history. The region crown was the second for current Pirates coach John Willis, who last captured the trophy in 1989.
“‘I’m just so proud,’ Willis said. ‘The faculty has been just great. We had a beautiful pep rally today and the students have been so supportive. it’s a close-knit group.’”
Elsewhere in sports, Georgia signed Athletic Director Vince Dooley to a five-year extension, the NCAA put Ole Miss football on probation and the NBA’s Golden State Warriors sent Chris Webber to the Washington Bullets for Tom Gugliotta and three first-round draft picks.
50 Years
(Nov. 18, 1969)
Gov. Lester Maddox arrived on Sapelo Island, which he called “a beautiful island, unspoiled and unpolluted,” to make a dedication.
“In a speech prepared for ceremonies dedicating the Richard J. Reynolds Wildlife Refuge on Sapelo, Maddox called the island ‘a jewel among the rocks’ and cited its importance in scientific research,” The News reported. “Maddox said many Georgians will benefit from the propagation of game on the island since about one in every four persons in the state is a hunter or fisherman.
“He said that while Georgia would preserve the island in its natural state, ‘that great island of freedom, the United States of America, is already being endangered because many Americans have neglected their duty as citizens to protect and preserve their great American heritage.’
“Maddox said, ‘The spirit of the people is being poisoned by the proliferation of pornography, drugs, immorality and the ever-increasing anti-God theories and philosophies. Like Sapelo, our island of freedom can be preserved, but once destroyed, it can never be restored.”
75 Years
(Nov. 17, 1944)
The Associated Press’ Hugh Fullerton Jr. liked to make his college football picks in rhyme. This week, the picks went like so:
“Army vs. Pennsylvania. Upsets happen now and then / But they won’t put Army in the Penn.”
“Southwestern vs. Randolph Field. They’ll keep their hands off / The backs from Randolph.”
“Mississippi State vs. Alabama. I won’t put the whammy / On old Alabammy.”
“Illinois vs Ohio State. If Buddy Young outruns the Buckeye / He’ll be not only fast but luckeye.”
Fullerton’s poetry skills notwithstanding, Army won 62-7, Randolph Field took the victory 54-0, Alabama scored the upset 19-0 and Ohio State was also a victor, 26-12.
100 Years
(Nov. 18, 1919)
The editors of the News called readers’ attention to the outrageous cost of newsprint and the effect it was having on the nation’s newspapers.
“Any situation that menaces the widespread dissemination of news and newspapers in the United States is a grave menace to the growth of our free institutions,” the editors wrote. “To curtail seriously the number of newspapers would be to set a great handicap in the way of democratic progress.
“The situation actually confronts us. Scores of small newspapers are discontinuing publication, and hundreds of others are faced with the possibility of doing likewise within the next few months. Not only this, but the larger newspapers are threatened with absolute necessity of curtailment of size.
“The reason is the paper shortage. Of all the numerous shortages that have resulted from the international movement toward non-production, this is one of the most serious, for it is certain to cut down the total amount of printed matter that will be set before the people during the next year.
“How much longer the situation will last depends on many undetermined factors.”