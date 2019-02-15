25 Years
(Feb. 12, 1994)
The Associated Press reported that the White House was denying allegations from former Arkansas state employee Paula Jones that President Bill Clinton made unwanted sexual advances on her while he was governor three years earlier.
“Jones made the allegation Friday at a news conference organized by two attorneys and connected to the annual meeting of the Conservative Political Action Committee,” according to the report. “Jones said Clinton sent word through a state trooper in his security detail that he wished to see her alone in a Little Rock hotel where Clinton was attending a convention. Jones said she went to the room where she fended off an advance from Clinton, and left within 15 minutes.”
Jones said she was speaking publicly because The American Spectator, a conservative magazine, mischaracterized the incident, though the publication did not print her full name.
50 Years
(Feb. 11-14, 1969)
An anti-cockfighting bill fell by the wayside in the Maryland state legislature after officials got their feathers ruffled. The action stopping the bill came after a protest against, the AP reported, “this great mass of conformity sweeping over us.”
According to the story, “Republican C.A. Porter Hopkins of Baltimore County, leading the successful fight against the bill, lamented that the General Assembly has already legislated away slot machines.
“‘We can’t play numbers anymore — we can’t do anything,’ he told the House.
“Alexander B. Bell, D-Montgomery, joined Hopkins’ campaign with a warning that if the General Assembly prohibited game birds from fighting, ‘then they’re going to be frustrated.’”
Back in Georgia, the editors of The News announced their backing of Brunswick Democratic state Rep. Reid W. Harris’ marsh protection legislation.
They stated, “What is really at stake here — and we believe Mr. Harris has made a conscientious effort to get at the heart of the matter — is the vital importance of the marshlands to the future of the southeast sector of the state, both as to conservation and scenic beauty.
“Some of the finest scientific minds in this country have told us, in no uncertain terms, that filling, dredging, polluting of the marshes threatens to destroy a great portion of the nation’s food supply, and one of Georgia’s important industries, fishing.
“Some measure of control most assuredly is called for in this instance, and Mr. Harris has drawn a measure that basically is sound.”
100 Years
(Feb. 11-16, 1919)
Big news broke with the revelation that Major League Baseball would make an appearance in Brunswick in April.
“For on the 14th or 15th of the month of April, there will be pulled off here a game between the Brooklyn Dodgers of the National League and the New York Yankees of the American League,” The News reported. “Arrangements for this game have practically been completed, in fact they are under such headway that the announcement can be made that the game will be pulled off without fail.”
Meanwhile, strong spirits arrived in town.
According to the story, “A new drink has reached the city and it contains 70 percent alcohol. This is ‘Dr. Tichnor’s Refrigerant,’ and from the number of bottles found in side streets and alleys it must have become popular from the very minute it made its appearance here.
“On the label of the bottle is a caution from the manufacturer about selling it for any purpose except for medicinal and warns the dealer that he is subject to a heavy penalty in case he violates the instructions on the bottle.”
At grammar schools across the city, students raised money for a memorial for the late Susie Gale, a longtime local school principal.
“The idea originated with the pupils of the grammar schools, over which Miss Gale presided for so many long and faithful years and as soon as other pupils learned of the movement they heartily joined hands in it and now the entire list of students in all of the public and private schools are at work to raise funds for the purpose indicated,” The News reported.