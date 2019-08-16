25 Years
(Aug. 16, 1994)
The News Sports Editor Murray Poole hoped to dive back into baseball after his vacation. No such luck.
“No Atlanta Braves to view each night, no box scores and standings to check the next morning,” Poole wrote. “And if the big league owners and players don’t soon put a stop to this madness, the 1994 playoffs and World Series will certainly be in jeopardy.
“I regret that the great chase of Roger Maris and Babe Ruth’s single-season home run records — by Matt Williams, Ken Griffey Jr. and big Frank Thomas — has now probably gone by the boards. That would have caused a lot of excitement as August turned into September. But what I regret the most is that true baseball fans everywhere — including a bunch of little old ladies and shut-ins who have faithfully made the Atlanta Braves part of their daily routine — are now being deprived of a source of satisfaction … and, for no good reason at all.”
50 Years
(Aug. 13, 1969)
Congress’ August recess wasn’t an every-year thing not so long ago. But then a bunch of young folks got elected and wanted time off for their children. The Associated Press called the 1969 August recess Congress’ first planned summer vacation in modern history.
“Only a corporal’s guard was available for the formal adjournment after today’s no-business meetings of the House and the Senate,” the AP reported. “Many got an early start on foreign junkets and others were headed for Los Angeles and a testimonial banquet for the Apollo 11 astronauts.
“But some of the younger members with children who must return to school in September were packed up for beaches and other vacation spots. It was the insistence of the young fathers that spurred the elderly leaders of Congress early this year to fix a schedule that would allow for planned family vacations.
“In past years, vacation planning was a hit and miss proposition. There always was the hope there would be an early summer adjournment — a hope seldom realized. Leaders had no young families lobbying for a summer recess.”
75 Years
(Aug. 11-15, 1944)
Preseason contract holdouts, an American tradition.
“‘Fireball’ Frankie Sinkwich, former Georgia all-American halfback, was the man on the spot today as the Detroit Lions of the National pro football league tucked away the signed contract of ‘Bullet’ Bob Westfall, fullback star of University of Michigan elevens of 1939-41,” the AP reported.
The story continued, “Sinkwich, who had a successful initial season with the Lions in 1943, is holding out this year for an undisclosed salary figure described by Lew Cromwell, general manager of the club, as ‘ridiculous.’
“With Westfall in line for a regular backfield berth, the Lions’ need for a ‘name player’ Sinkwich has declined considerably though club officials still are anxious to have him back at his halfback post if he can be signed at what they call a reasonable salary.”
Meanwhile, The News’ editors observed:
“We must steel ourselves for a campaign of plain speaking. Already a character up for reelection in the lively west is denounced as a synthetic rubber stamp.”
“Selling bootleg liquor isn’t much more of a crime than the price they charge.”
“You never know what you can’t do until you don’t try.”
100 Years
(Aug. 13-15, 1919)
The headline trumpeted the news: “ICE FAMINE IS RELIEVED.”
E.G. Hyde and W.O. Collins, agents of J.L. Andrews’ drug store and interested in the manufacturing of cold beverages for Coca-Cola, brought in train-carloads of ice from Savannah and said they would be available at the foot of Gloucester Street at the A.B.&A. railroad siding for as long as they last, first come, first served.
On the editorial page, The News’ editors reflected:
“The New York World tries to answer a very old question by saying a man is drunk when he is so full he is a nuisance. But how are we to know whether a man who is a nuisance is so full he is drunk?”
“Agitation, refrigeration, hesitation, cessation, damnation.”
“The Valdosta Times speaks volumes in the following: It will be observed that when appropriations for state institutions were recalled that those in the up-country came in for ‘increased’ amounts while those in South Georgia had amounts ‘reduced.’ South Georgia will have to fight for her rights yet.”
“Glynn’s increase in tax returns in 1919 over 1918 of $2,146,461 is but another indication of the growth of this county and the enhancement of property values. There is one thing that the investor in Glynn County realty can rely most confidently upon — property does not depreciate in value. Moral: Buy Glynn County dirt.”