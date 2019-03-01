25 Years
(Feb. 24-26, 1994)
“New York City has the Statue of Liberty, Atlanta has the Big Chicken and Brunswick has Air Filter Man,” The News reported. “Piles of oil-stained air filters from a variety of automobiles were piled up in a corner of Dickey’s Chevron on U.S. Highway 17 until recently.”
That’s when station owner Dickey Culpepper — with employees Jack Covington, Joe Brea and Willie Akin — created their recycled art masterpiece.
The story continues, “The structure, built on wheels, is moved around the service station frequently and Culpepper said most everyone who comes into the station comments on the sculpture.
“‘He’s not pretty,’ Culpepper said, ‘but he sure is a conversation piece.’”
Meanwhile in South Carolina, James Brown “wowed” the state House of Representatives “with a trademark howl of ‘I fee good’ after lawmakers honored him Thursday for his work since he got out of prison.”
And in sports, future Bountygate suspect, HBO “Hard Knocks” star and New York Jets defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, was named as the linebackers coach for the Houston Oilers. Paul Chryst, future head coach of Wisconsin, became the special teams coach of the Ottawa Rough Riders.
50 Years
(Feb. 24-27, 1969)
The Risley High School boys and girls basketball teams had dates in Sandersville as they made their moves toward state championships. First, the girls team beat Carver 41-35 in the opening round of the GIA AA state tournament in Montezuma.
“By virtue of the win, the Risley girls advanced to the state quarterfinals, set this Saturday in Sandersville,” The News reported. “The Tigeretts will be meeting the Douglas High girls of Montezuma at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Janice Hillery and Dorothy Roberts hit for 23 and 12 points respectively in Risley’s first round win over Carver. Brenda Clark paced the Tigeretts defensively.”
After the girls game, the boys would face Hancock-Central High of Sparta. The Risley boys had a first-round bye thanks to winning the Region 3 title.
Out in California, some people developed the misbegotten idea that human beings can get high from smoking catnip.
As the Associated Press reported, “As far as the freakouts in California are concerned, a catnip high apparently is the real McCoy and sales of the stuff are booming. A few months ago, pet store owners thought they had a good week in catnip sales when they sold a dozen one-ounce packages for 30 cents each.
“Now they report being asked if they can supply 25 pounds or even 100 pounds at a time.”
75 Years
(March 1, 1944)
A release by the Marine Corps said that recently promoted Capt. William H. Reardon of Brunswick was seeing action in the South Pacific, and detailed his exploits.
The News reported, “During his first tour of combat duty he has bombed every Japanese airfield in the northern Solomon Islands area and Bourgainville. He has also participated in attacks on Japanese ground installations, harbor facilities, supply bases and bivouac areas.
“Capt. Reardon is a graduate of Woodbine High School in Camden County and received his B.S. degree from the University of Georgia. He enlisted as an aviation cadet on Nov. 21, 1941, and was sent to Jacksonville for his training. He graduated and received his wings on Aug. 11, 1942.
“The officer is married, his wife, Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Reardon, residing at Saranac Lake, New York.”
100 Years
(Feb. 25, 1919)
Two gentleman burglars had a fine time of it.
The News reported, “Adding insult to injury is the best way to express the job put up on W.I. Newman when his store on Newcastle Street was robbed, as the thieves had quite a repast of cake and Coca-Cola after getting $40 or $50 from the cash register and little articles from about the store too numerous to mention.
“Entrance to the store was made through a front window by cutting through the thick boards. Mr. Newman rooms on the second floor of the building, but the noise was not heard by the occupants.”