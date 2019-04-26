25 Years
(April 23, 1994)
Former president Richard Nixon, 81, never recovered from a stroke he suffered at his New Jersey residence, and died April 22, 1994.
The Associated Press reported Nixon administrative assistant Kathy O’Connor said his daughters “are very upset and distraught,” and they “are glad to know that he’s at rest.”
President Bill Clinton said Nixon left his mark as few do.
“To be sure, he experienced his fair share of adversity and controversy, but his resilience and his diligent desire to give something back to this country and to the world provide a lesson for all of us about maintaining our faith in the future,” Clinton said.
In China, Communist Party leaders lauded Nixon’s “strategic vision and political courage,” while the country’s official Xinhua News Agency said he was “an old friend of the Chinese people.”
Former President Jimmy Carter said Nixon’s efforts on foreign policy laid the groundwork for future presidents.
“His historic visits to China and the Soviet Union paved the way for Deng Xiaoping’s own visit to the United States, to the normalization of relations between our countries, and to the SALT II accords we signed with the Soviets,” Carter said. “His foresight and diplomatic skill helped bring about much-needed detente and better understanding among three of the most powerful and populous nations on earth.”
Connecticut Gov. Lowell Weicker Jr., who sparred with Nixon as a senator on the Watergate committee, said, “Past differences are now history. I wish him God’s care and peace.”
U.S. Rep. Ray Thornton, D-Ark., who wrote the first draft of the articles of impeachment against Nixon, said, “President Nixon did not distinguish between the nation’s interest and his personal interest. He believed that any threat to either had to be crushed.”
50 Years
(April 24, 1969)
The News’ editorial board took a look at the federal government’s actions with petrochemical companies that led to the catastrophic Santa Barbara oil leak and found out about quite a bit to be concerned.
The editors wrote, “It has become obvious that the government knew little about the physical conditions of the continental shelf area it leased to oil companies.
“The offshore oil leases promulgated by the Johnson administration could prove very costly to the American taxpayer. The state of California is suing the federal government and four oil companies for $1 billion in damages to its beaches and wildlife. Six independent oil companies are also suing the government, for $230.7 million.
“At issue in the independents’ suit is a regulation issued by Secretary of the Interior (Wally) Hickel last Feb. 17, which makes lessees fully responsible for damage caused by oil leaking from the released areas. The answer to this from the independents is that the leased areas in question ‘as the U.S. knew or should have known, when it solicited and accepted bonus payments in excess of $73 million, are in deep water and in a known area of faulting which is subjected from time to time to earthquakes and tidal waves.
“‘Drilling in the leased areas requires operations which reach to the presently known limits of the relevant technology.’
“Washington has not heard the last of the California oil mess, nor presumably, has the U.S. taxpayer.”
75 Years
(April 25, 1944)
The News reported, “When blackout sirens are opened and whistles blow in Brunswick, it is not known when, it will not be a blackout or an air-raid drill, it will be the signal that the greatest battle in the history of the world has started — the long-awaited invasion.”
A plan developed by William Webster, chairman of the Glynn County Civilian Defense Committee, other local civic and religious leaders, was set to go into effect the moment The News received the word over the AP wire of the launch of invasion forces across the English Channel.
After the sirens, the people of Brunswick were suggested to take a moment of silent prayer for what was about to ensue on the French coast.
“Local ministers have discussed and decided upon action immediately following announcement of invasion,” The News reported. “If the signal is received between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. the churches will be opened for special prayer services at 8 p.m.; if the signal is received after 5 p.m. every church in the city will be opened immediately for special services, no matter what time of night the signal may be received.”