25 Years
(Dec. 1-7, 1994)
Lois Isenhour moved to Brunswick from California in the 1970s, ordered an orange tree from the bottom of a Coca-Cola bottle top and planted the tree next to her residence. For around 20 years, no fruit. Then, a change.
“After many years of simply being one of several bushes on the side of the house, suddenly this autumn hints of bright color began peeking out from behind the leaves,” The News’ David Layman wrote. “The tree now has a bounty of fruit the size of bright orange baseballs.
“‘It had a few more on it but some of the kids in the neighborhood took some,’ Isenhour said. ‘They were too green to eat, though.’”
In sports, Georgia Tech fired the rest of its football coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Gary Crowton. Tech followed that up by hiring future Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone as coordinator of football operations. Georgia named Joe Kines as its new defensive coordinator, Ole Miss named Noel Mazzone as its offensive coordinator, Alabama quarterback Jay Barker won the Unitas Golden Arm Award, and the College Football Hall of Fame inducted Vince Dooley.
Florida defeated Alabama 24-23 in the SEC Championship Game to advance to the Sugar Bowl.
50 Years
(Dec. 1-6, 1969)
Gov. Lester Maddox, speaking to the Louisiana chapter of the American Party, said Vice President Spiro Agnew didn’t go far enough in denigrating the country’s news media.
“Sure, the news media are guilty and have been fairly charged, but what about the others?” Maddox asked, according to the Associated Press. “It would do my heart good to hear such a high public official tell it like it is about the whole crowd that has played a part in the crime wave that continues to sweep our country, and the immorality, socialism and communism that have brought this mighty nation to the brink of disaster through moral and spiritual decay.”
The AP reported, “Maddox said many in the news media have only been following a pattern set by the national government since 1952. He said since broadcasting licenses are granted by the government, ‘self-preservation has forced the owners of radio and television stations, who also own most of the major newspapers, to follow the same socialistic, communistic, biased, prejudiced and weak-on-Americanism-and-constitutional-government policies which have been practiced and demanded by officials Washington.’”
Meanwhile, Tennessee closed out the football regular season by winning the SEC, with Georgia finishing seventh after a 6-0 loss to Georgia Tech. UGA would be going to the Sun Bowl to take on Nebraska, Alabama would play Colorado in the Liberty Bowl, Tennessee and Florida were to face off in the Gator Bowl, Auburn scheduled against Houston in the Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl and Ole Miss would claim the Arkansas-Texas loser in the Sugar Bowl.
75 Years
(Dec. 1-5, 1944)
According to the Brunswick police chief, boys were running amuck with all manner of projectiles, including .22-caliber rifles. He told The News he planned on strictly enforcing the law from that point on.
“Scarcely a week goes by without a complaint from some citizen who has narrowly missed being shot through carelessness and continual complaints come from property owners who have glasses broken, chickens, cats or dogs killed by some boy with a rifle in his hands,” the chief said. “In order to save the life of one or some of our children or citizens, I shall try to cause the arrest of all persons carrying firearms, sling-shots or air rifles, or shooting them in the city.”
Hugh Fullerton Jr. of the Associated Press decided to give us a song for the week’s Army-Navy game:
“The mule is an animal with long funny ears / He’s the mascot that draws the Army’s cheers. / The mule he gallops from the Army T / And scores those touchdowns very easily. / So the Army will have to get the vote / Or would you rather pick the goat? / The goat is an animal with a head for a rock, / Which shows how the Navy team can sock. / He scores a lot of points from the single wing / And when he hits they hear the birdies sing. / So you’ll have to choose the Navy school. / Or would you rather take the mule?”