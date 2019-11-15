25 Years
(Nov. 10-15, 1994)
A West Virginia man admitted he bit his neighbor’s dog but said we was provoked. Police said alcohol was involved and charged him with animal cruelty and public intoxication, along with two counts of battery for allegedly attacking the dog’s owner.
“(The dog) was growling at me and they let him run loose for at least four years,” William Burgess, the man in question, told the Associated Press. “He was messing with my dogs and messing with me every time I walked by there.
Jimmy Howe scored the first touchdown the first time Glynn Academy and Brunswick High football faced off. On this Friday, he coached his last game for the Terrors, the 50th meeting of the teams, with the Pirates coming away with a lopsided victory.
The News Sports Editor Murray Poole wrote, “Held without an offensive touchdown in the first half by a fired-up Glynn Academy defense, Brunswick High’s Pirates exploded for 36 points in the final two quarters and went on to chalk up a 43-0 city championship victory over the Red Terrors last night at Glynn County Stadium
“It was the Pirates’ first city title in three years and prevented the Terrors from permanently retiring the Interstate Paint Golden City Championship Trophy.
“The BHS gridmen of John Willis thus cap the regular season with a 9-1 record, a mark that ties the 1988 team for the best 10-game record in Pirate history. The Sub-Region B champions will now play host to either Benedictine or Statesboro in the Region 3-AAAA playoffs here Friday night.”
Elsewhere in sports, the Houston Oilers fired head coach Jack Pardee and assistant Kevin Gilbride, providing a three-year contract to Jeff Fisher. James Worthy retired from the NBA, Pitt announced running back Curtis Martin would enter the NFL draft, LSU was rumored to be firing head football coach Curley Hallman and in an upset, Georgia tied Auburn in football and thus ended the nation’s longest consecutive winning streak.
50 Years
(Nov. 11-15, 1969)
A Hercules employee went about buying things on a Sunday and then swore out warrants as a way to draw attention to and hope to end Sunday blue laws.
“The arrest of Mayor Ralph V. Croft, who is owner of the Pee Wee grocery chain, for alleged violation of the Sunday closing law highlights the confusion surrounding interpretation of the state ordinance governing Sabbath sales,” The News reported. “The mayor and Powell McDonald, a fellow officer in the Pee Wee chain, are free under $256.50 bond each. Warrants, charging a misdemeanor and issued by Judge J. Wesley Jernigan of magistrate court were served on them at Glynn Distributors Inc. yesterday afternoon by County Sheriff Harry Owens.
“The confusion reigns over what is essential and therefore legally salable on Sunday. There is no list of essential or non-essential articles in the law and merchants and, in some cases, customers must decide what is essential.”
The ’69 football season wasn’t friendly to either Glynn Academy nor Brunswick High, but the Terrors came away as victors by closing out the year with an 8-0 win in game that accounted for a combined four completions on nine pass attempts for 35 yards and two interceptions.
“Glynn tallied the only points it needed last night with just 21 seconds remaining in the second quarter,” Poole wrote.
“Senior quarterback Trey Durham sneaked over from inches away to hand the terrors a 6-0 halftime advantage. Glynn then added a safety late in the game when the Pirates attempted to punt from their own goal line and the bail sailed through Bob Duncan’s hands and out of the end zone.”
75 Years
(Nov. 11-13, 1944)
Former Republican presidential nominee and then-New York Gov. Thomas Dewey arrived in Glynn County at the Thalmann railroad station and took a car from there to the resort on Sea Island. He said that politics was barred during the vacation he’d planned with his wife and young sons.
“I am here for a vacation, pure and simple,” Dewey said to The News. “I want a chance to play with my two boys. We’ll go swimming, of course, and probably find a lot of other ways to amuse ourselves, and I plan to play golf as frequently as possible.”
Meanwhile, the biggest crowd of the year gathered at Lanier Field to see Glynn Academy defeat rival Waycross 20-7. In the style of the time, GA was also referred to as Brunswick, which is how The News reported the game.
“Decidedly the feature was a 90-yard run by (Edwin) Fendig, who only two weeks ago made an 84-yard hike for a touchdown against Cordele,” The News reported. “Waycross had punted to Brunswick’s 20-yard line and on the first play Fendig went off left tackle, getting through the line, wiggling away from one or two of the secondary, and then, dodging two Waycross backfield men, he high-stepped all the way to the goal. It was a beautiful run by the speedy halfback.”
100 Years
(Nov. 10-11, 1919)
The first anniversary of the armistice ending World War I was a quiet one in Brunswick.
“The proclamation of Mayor Hopkins calling on all citizens to observe the occasion as one of special commemoration of those who laid down their lives in the great world war, and to those who served their country and returned victories, will be observed,” The News reported.
The story continued, “No program for the observance of the day has been arranged, but the evening will be marked by a gathering of citizens at the city hall to listen to an address by Hon. Lucian Wilson of New York, who comes to Brunswick at the invitation of the Board of Trade.”
On the editorial pages, The News’ editors reflected:
“Maybe Lodge’s idea is to hold up the peace treaty problem till the 1920 crop of college graduates is available to settle it.”
“Speech may still be silver and silence gold, but the Senate acts as if it believed speech sugar or coal or something else of real value.”
“Armistice Day. Just a year ago the fates kept Germany from getting the worst licking that any people or any army every received.”
“Bolsheviki are releasing Polish women for a ransom of one sack of American flour each. So American flour can make good Bolsheviki as well as good bread and biscuits.”