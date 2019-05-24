25 Years
(May 19-20, 1994)
The Miami Herald published a report, the result of a two-month investigation with more than 40 former University of Miami players, that accused 2 Live Crew rapper Luther Campbell and NFL players of paying UM players gameday bounties for big plays between 1986 and 1992, including up to $500 for a touchdown.
Randy Bethel, a former Miami tight end, said, “It was almost expected. Guys who made the pros came back and helped you financially by slipping a little something in your pockets. Friends helping friends. … It was like a blessing from God.”
Former Miami coach Jimmy Johnson had no comment on the allegations, and incumbent Miami head coach Dennis Erickson said he wasn’t aware of any of the payoffs.
Campbell said none of the claims regarding him were true.
“They interviewed me about that football scandal,” Campbell said to the Associated Press. “I told them I denied everything. All the allegations they made. Paying people off to make touchdowns and big hits and all that. I don’t know nothing about that.”
50 Years
(May 19-20, 1969)
The rivalry between Alabama and Tennessee burned brightly at the meeting of Southeastern Conference athletic directors and football and basketball coaches on Jekyll Island.
The AP reported, “Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant, athletic director and football coach at Alabama, said at a news conference that he is determined to field the country’s best track team. Bryant’s statement came after he learned that Tennessee track coach Chuck Rohe had spurned an offer to become track coach at Alabama.
“Rohe, who has coached Tennessee to six straight track titles, said last week he was considering ‘a fantastic offer’ from Alabama, but Sunday he announced he was staying with the Vols.
“‘We were going to hire the best track coach available,’ Bryant told newsmen. ‘But now we’re going to hire the best track coach there is.’”
In a reminder that after tragedy, life goes on, the Ambassador Hotel — the location of U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination — filed a $85,000 lawsuit in superior court in Los Angeles against Kennedy’s presidential campaign.
“The Ambassador Hotel claimed none of its bill was paid for hotel accommodations, services and goods last June,” the AP reported. “Named in the suit were the National Kennedy for President Committee, Kennedy National Headquarters, Kennedy Campaign Committee and its trustees.”
75 Years
(May 19-22, 1944)
The News’ editorial page, for more than a century, staked out a position firmly in the right wing of American politics. That, however, didn’t stop the paper’s editors from praising Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin multiple times during World War II.
For example, they state, “Another experiment, more or less noble in conception is now on its way to the discard. Well-informed as usual, the astute and fore-thoughtful Joseph Stalin is the first to take profit from failure elsewhere. As Russia’s Red armies move into Czechoslovakia, where they are altogether welcome, their commanders will devote them exclusively to military operations. The Czechs will resume control of local government as fast as their lands are retaken from the enemy.”
This, the editors wrote, was different from “allied military government,” which they said failed everywhere it was tried up to that point because “even those most gladdened by relief from Nazi oppression and fascist misrule, soon became fretful of having their ways of life directed by visitors from distant lands.”
The editors also noted:
“Why is it that nobody believes a ‘fresh paint’ sign?”
“Not only is a new and infallible lie detector now available, but you don’t have to marry it.”
“We know these youngsters would get back at us. Now they’re writing essays on what’s wrong with the old folks.”
100 Years
(May 20, 1919)
J.A. Metcalf, a former banker from Ohio and Massachusetts, purchased 2,600 acres on St. Simons Island and hired workers to set about converting that land for farming.
“Behind the cultivation of the soil is a scheme to turn the lands into rich milk-producing areas and to start a chocolate industry on the methods found so successful in France,” The News reported. “At present the land is being developed and reclaimed.”
Metcalf told The News he intended on throwing a spectacular Fourth of July party that included a cookout, games and contests for children
The story concluded, “On his return from the overseas service he bought the St. Simons tract on the 22nd of March.
“He is building a new dock and will put on a regular Independence Day program, including addresses and a barbecue.
“He will kill an ox, a hog and goats and the meal will be barbecued. Dinner will be served in the grove at one o’clock. Mr. Metcalf has now fifty acres of corn and ten acres of watermelons in cultivation.”