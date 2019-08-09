25 Years
(Aug. 4-9, 1994)
Some New Hampshire power plant workers were onto a swell racket until the state wildlife authorities arrived and put the kibosh on their little lobster poaching operation.
“We are still in awe at the number of lobsters,” state marine biologist Bruce Smith told the Associated Press.
By a fluke of nature and poor planning, about 200 lobsters a day got sucked into the power plant. One gentleman was caught hauling away 28 live lobsters, and further investigation revealed he had 508 more lobsters back home on ice.
The AP reported, “The lobsters are sucked into a pipe at the rate of 40 to 50 every six hours, as water from the Piscataqua River enters the plant’s cooling system. Many are pushed onto the rotating metal filters, then blown off by a blast of water that throws them into a concrete wall, cracking their shells.
“Officials said they’ll try to solve the problem.”
50 Years
(Aug. 6-8, 1969)
Actions by Cumberland Island property owners moved the barrier island closer to becoming part of the National Park System.
“The owners of 85 percent of Cumberland Island have notified Rep. W.S. Stuckey Jr. of their willingness to have the island acquired by the U.S. Department of the Interior,” The News reported. “Representative of the Carnegie and Candler families, former Secretary of the Interior Stuart Udall, was reported by Duane Riner of the Atlanta Constitution Washing Bureau to be in the process of drawing up a bill providing for federal acquisition of the land.
“The family members were spurred into agreeing to a national seashore park concept by the threat of commercial development of a portion of the island by Hilton Head Island, S.C., promoter Charles Fraser.”
Fraser, the island’s largest single landowner, backed the idea not long after, offering to sell the majority of his 3,000 acres to the National Park Service.
75 Years
(Aug. 4-9, 1944)
It’s always something.
“After Aug. 14 you will pay a little more for cookies, crackers, toast and crumbs sold to retailers by specialty wholesalers, the Office of Price Administration announced today,” The News reported. “The slight increase results from new ceilings based on the highest price of March 1942, rather than on the previous ‘fixed mark-up,’ OPA said.
“Pan-frozen fish will go up about one cent per pound also under a new regulation which allows retailers ‘who buy whole fish in a solid cake and separate the fish before selling’ to add a cent a pound to new cost before applying the allowed mark-up OPA stated.”
Meanwhile, The News’ editors noted:
“Whatever may be the wages of sin, the wages of Sinatra are considerable.”
“Egg production is at a record high. So the hen goes to war by just sitting around.”
“A Colorado soda clerk inherited $10,000. Now his hair can stay slicked all the time.”
“There seems to be less and less point to raising hogs.”
100 Years
(Aug. 6-9, 1919)
In Brunswick, it was Ice Station Zero. The News congratulated three men in their announcement of a new ice plant.
The editors stated, “They are real patriots and whatever their real motive may be in this movement, they will perform a signal service for the people of this city, who for two whole summers have been made to suffer agonies at the hands of a concern as grossly mismanaged as it has been careless of its promises and obligations to the people.
“We do not believe that there is another city in the country where such a high-handed disregard of right has been displayed as is the case with the concern now monopolizing the ice industry in Brunswick. And there is no hope offered for the future; here it is the first week in August with nine or 10 more weeks of solid summer ahead of us and not one word of encouragement comes from the company.
“Have you ever paid a call at the office of this concern for a little information or a little piece of ice? Have you ever called the office of this concern on the phone and if so were you accorded the courtesy of a response?”
The editors also observed:
“Bringing shotguns into use to secure a piece of ice may be one effective way of relieving a situation temporarily, but it has also had the effect of putting the wagon drivers to flight.”
“In the words of the lamented Dick Grubb, ‘Now comes the six weeks of August,’ and we’re iceless.”
“Good morning! How’d you like to have a block of ice? Don’t shoot.”
“It has been unanimously agreed that the local ice factory is not an ice factory at all — it’s afizzle.”