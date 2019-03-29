25 Years
(March 24-30, 1994)
The News’ Mike Morrison reflected on the death of columnist Lewis Grizzard, who passed on the week before, and discussed Grizzard’s love of Georgia Bulldogs football.
“Grizzard, 47, was much too young to die, especially with record-setting quarterback Eric Zeier coming back for his senior season,” Morrison wrote. “Grizzard devoted many column to Bulldog football, particularly around the time when chief rivals such as Tech and Florida were being played. One thing he wrote about a particular Gator stands out in my mind.
“A Florida running back at the time was being compared to former Bulldog Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker.
“‘If Emmitt Smith,’ Grizzard wrote, ‘is the next Herschel Walker, then I’m a Chinese rocket pilot.’
“That line struck me as funny and still does, but I know Grizzard must’ve grimaced every time he considered the great success Smith has attained as a professional playing with the Dallas Cowboys.”
In the end, nothing is quite the hallmark of an accomplished columnist quite like being, as the kids say, owned less than a week after you die because you were once extremely wrong about something.
In the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, Arizona, Arkansas, Duke and Florida cemented their bids to the Final Four. Arizona won by 20 over Missouri, Arkansas beat Michigan by nine, Duke beat Purdue by nine and Florida bested Boston College by eight.
Making it to the NCAA women’s Final Four were Alabama, Louisiana Tech, North Carolina and Purdue. The women would play in Richmond, Va., while the men met in Charlotte, N.C.
Elsewhere in sports, Barry Switzer took over the Dallas Cowboys after Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones had a falling-out, Cal announced Jason Kidd would forego his final two years and enter the NBA Draft and the New York Yankees again sent shortstop Derek Jeter to the minors for reassignment.
50 Years
(March 24-28, 1969)
Gov. Lester Maddox, speaking at a real estate convention, criticized federal fair housing laws — specifically the Fair Housing Act — that prohibited racial discrimination. According to the Associated Press, Maddox said the laws, “would make some of our founding fathers spin in their graves.”
Maddox went on to say, “This act takes away the very rights we have fought to uphold. It says that the rights of a property owner are not as great as the rights of a person who, for one reason or another, wants that property.”
This came after the end of the state legislative session, which closed with some highlights.
The AP reported, “Playboy bunnies, said Sen. Culver Kidd after the gavel banged down on the 1969 legislative session, were locked out of the informal adjournment observances in the Senate this year. So were strippers.
“Lt. Gov. George T. Smith ordered the Senate doors locked in the last hour of the session Wednesday, when he was advised that a buxom, minibodiced blonde — identified as a local stripper — was en route to the chamber after causing a small uproar in the House.”
In more-somber news, former President Dwight Eisenhower, 78, died of congestive heart failure. Brig. Gen. Frederic Hughes Jr., the commanding general at Walter Reed Army Hospital, said Eisenhower “died quietly … after a long and heroic struggle.”
75 Years
(March 24-27, 1944)
The announcement of a $87,112 paving project through the Federal Work Administration meant improvements on Newcastle Street from First Avenue to Lanier Boulevard, Norwich Street from Second Avenue to Lanier, “a stretch on Goodyear Avenue, Watkins Street to L and a stretch on the northern end of Stonewall and Lee.”
Meanwhile, the News’ editors observed:
“Utopia: where the police run down speeders as fast as speeders run down pedestrians.”
“We’ll bet husbands who want to run everything always balk during lawn mower season.”
“Women crying in the movies seems foolish. The same tears at home might get a new spring hat.”
“If the liquor shortage gets any worse, some folks will be getting their palm read to see where to get their nose red.”
“Henry Wallace finds fascism rampant in Republican Wall Street, and Landon says the same is true of the New Deal. All of which leaves us with a baffled expression and Norman Thomas.”