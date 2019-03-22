25 Years
(March 17-22, 1994)
Second-graders at a Kinston, N.C., elementary school weren’t going to back down when city workers took possession of Sweetie Pie, the pet goat they purchased with proceeds from a bake sale. They won back their goat after putting the horns to City Hall.
“The goat was almost like part of our class,” second-grader Ryan O’Neal said in an Associated Press story. “When they took him away, it was like they took away part of our class.”
According to Northwest Elementary School Principal Leroy Pittman, Sweetie Pie spent most of the school year “living in a shrubby patio surrounded by the school’s cafeteria, library and entrance foyer.”
It was a complaint from an adult that led to the goat’s absence.
“All 23 second-graders signed a petition for the goat’s return,” the AP reported. “Ryan and 8-year-old classmate Kayla Dove were selected to speak at a city council meeting March 7.”
The city attorney could find no ordinance prohibiting goaty activities at the school, and so Sweetie Pie returned.
In the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, Arkansas and Florida both advanced to the Sweet 16 thanks to 12-point victories over Georgetown and Penn, respectively, while Alabama lost by nine to Purdue, Kentucky lost by 12 to Marquette and Boston College earned a three-point upset win over North Carolina.
The Chicago Bears released quarterback Jim Harbaugh, and Northeastern named future Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone as its offensive line coach.
50 Years
(March 17-21, 1969)
In the world of politics, Sea Island Company Chairman A.W. Jones Sr. accepted an invitation to dine with President Richard Nixon at the White House.
“Jones is a member of the Business Council, composed of the nation’s top business leaders, which has been invited by the president to dine with him at the White House today,” The News reported. “The Business Council, formerly the Business Advisory Council, when it was an official wing of the Department of Commerce met regularly to air the views of business leaders with the commerce secretary and other officials.”
In the world of basketball, UNC slipped past Davidson by two points to advance to the Final Four, and the Wildcats subsequently lost their coach as well. Lefty Driesell announced he was leaving Davidson and signing on to be the head coach at Maryland, which he called a tremendous challenge. Pay was reportedly pegged at $16,000 a year for five years.
Joining the Tar Heels in the Final Four were Purdue, which clipped Marquette in overtime, Drake, which beat Colorado State by seven, and UCLA, advancing thanks to a 38-point victory over Santa Clara. UCLA and Purdue punched their tickets to the championship game as the Bruins won by three over Drake and the Boilermakers beat UNC by 27.
75 Years
(March 17-23, 1944)
Word on the street was Eugene Talmadge’s son, Herman, was challenging local Congressman John S. Gibson for the Democratic nomination. Herman, serving in the Pacific, would get qualified for the ballot by a group of friends who organized for that purpose in Waycross.
On the editorial page, The News’ editors observed:
“The way it works out, milk will be subsidized and the taxpayer strained.”
“The fear is that Argentina is still being led around by a spy ring in the nose.”
“It’s no April Fool joke that liquor prices go up on the first. It’s not even a joke.”
“Look at the bright side! When chickens start laying more this spring, egg prices are pretty sure to decline from exorbitant to unreasonable.”
“In the South, this time a church recital is halted until they pull a cat from the pipe organ. A fugitive, it is thought, from boogie-woogie.”
“After a cursory glance at some early odes to spring, the Poetry Editor wonders if it would be possible to kill two bards with one stone.”
“In the southwest, a pistol-packin’ mama fired three times at her man, but because she was trembling with anger she missed him, the cad.”