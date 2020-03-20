25 Years
(March 15-20, 1995)
Gov. Zell Miller signed into law a bill that limited development of Jekyll Island while overhauling the island’s oversight and governance.
Miller said the new law marks “a new direction for Jekyll Island and all our other state authorities.
“For Jekyll it says more citizen input for the island residents. And also, that while we are going to continue to promote Jekyll Island as one of our great tourism destination sites, that we are not going to ever overdevelop this environmentally sensitive island.
“We want our children and their children and all future generations to be able to enjoy its great natural beauty.”
State Rep. Willou Smith, R-Sea Island, said she appreciated Miller’s quick action in signing the legislation.
“With the governor’s signature we can move ahead because we know where we’re going,” Smith said.
The editors of The News celebrated the announcement by calling it a new day dawning for Jekyll.
They wrote, “The next step will be the hiring of a new executive director who will combine a good business head with other important skills needed to ensure island residents feel a part of the decisions which affect the future of Jekyll.”
In sports, Georgia fired men’s basketball coach Hugh Durham and the Boston Red Sox assigned infielder Nomar Garciaparra to their minor league camp, while NFL Films announced the retirement of chairman Ed Sabol.
The NCAA Division I All-American teams were announced, with the first team consisting of Maryland’s Joe Smith, UCLA’s Ed O’Bannon, Michigan State’s Shawn Respert, Arizona’s Damon Stoudamire and North Carolina’s Jerry Stackhouse.
50 Years
(March 16-17, 1970)
Gov. Lester Maddox, defeated in his legal attempts to qualify for another term as governor, not only announced his intention to run for lieutenant governor, but left the door open to running for the Republican Party nomination to the office.
The Associated Press reported, “Maddox said his decision on whether to switch parties will depend on whether the Republicans can convince him such a move would be in the best interests of the state.
“‘My plan, at this time, is to stay in the Democratic Party, but I could change in a few minutes,’ Maddox said.”
Later in the week, the governor arrived on Jekyll Island to glad-hand among the Canadians who vacation there during the winter months. He whistled and joked with attendees at the event at the Aquarama, but tried to stay away from political conversation.
Meanwhile in Washington, D.C., Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Celler of New York, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, announced his opposition to giving 18-year-olds the vote nationwide. Referring to Georgia’s law allowing for 18-year-old voters, he said, “They elected ax-handle Maddox, didn’t they?”
75 Years
(March 17-20, 1945)
The Associated Press passed along some notable facts about George LaHood, a Georgia backfield hopeful from Valdosta, who in his high school days “busted both ankles, both legs, four ribs, every finger on both hands and has had a fractured skull.”
On the editorial page, The News’ editors observed:
“The one sure way to shield yourself from the pride and vanity of riches is to marry a gambler.”
“A wife is a person who thinks any hide-removing sarcasm is polite if she inserts the word ‘darling.’”
“Medical schools will be full after the war. The doctors now doing Army paperwork will have to learn medicine again.”
And quoting the Greensboro News of North Carolina, “Now that Georgia has no more poll tax as a prerequisite to voting and has enfranchised 18-year-olds, we hope there can never be another Gene Talmadge in those parts — but we wouldn’t count too heavily on it.”