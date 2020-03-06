25 Years
(March 1-7, 1995)
A bill limiting development on Jekyll Island cleared the state Senate, weeks after receiving the approval of the state House of Representatives.
“This opens a new day for Jekyll Island,” state Sen. Ed Boshears, R-Brunswick, said. “The state had made a definite commitment to preserve 65 percent of the island and to give residents input.
“I’ve worked on that for a long time. I’m pleased we could get these two things done.”
The legislation also mandated a new or updated master plan by July 1996.
“Debate over development of the island came to a head in January when (Jekyll Island Authority) Executive Director George Chambliss resigned amid controversy over construction of a nine-hole golf course,” The News reported. “JIA board chairman John McTier resigned soon after, and JIA board member Carolyn Stradley has also resigned.
“The bill requires all state authority boards to have nine members, which would add one member to the (JIA). On Jekyll, an advisory committee consisting of island residents and businesses will be set up to work with the JIA executive director.”
Meanwhile, in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers waived wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, the L.A. Raiders named Fred Biletnikoff as the offensive quality control coach, and the New York Jets signed tight end Lavar Ball before loaning him to the World League’s London Monarchs.
In college sports, Long Beach State signed men’s basketball coach Seth Greenberg to a five-year deal, Charlie Strong left Florida to to be the defensive line coach at Notre Dame, and Syracuse named Steve Addazio tight ends coach.
Over in the NBA, the Washington Bullets signed guard Rex Chapman, now known more for his Twitter presence than his decades as a player and front-office staffer in both college and professional basketball.
50 Years
(March 7, 1970)
Former Gov. Carl Sanders embarked on a tour of the coast, laying out his plans for a state environmental protection agency, should he become the state’s governor again.
The News reported, “Sanders made the announcement Saturday as me made an educational tour of the coast from Cumberland Island to Savannah Beach, accompanied by two marine scientists — the attorney for a group of island owners, the director of the Natural Areas Council and newsmen.
“Georgia is probably better prepared to pull together the ingredients for an environmental control department than any other state, noted Sanders. His proposal would assemble the state Water Quality Control Board, established during Sanders’ previous administration, air pollution and radiological agencies of the Health Department, Parks Department and a new agency on noise.”
75 Years
(March 2-5, 1945)
The commissioner of health announced there was a healthy — so to speak — trade going on locally in what he termed as bootleg oysters.
“In explaining what a ‘bootleg’ oyster is, Dr. (M.E.) Winchester stated that they are oysters taken from an unidentified source and opened, handled and sold in an unsanitary and unapproved manner,” The News reported. “Since the health department has no way of knowing the source and methods of handling of these ‘bootleg’ oysters, it cannot certify to the public that they are safe to eat.
“Oysters from an unapproved source are likely to be contaminated and carry disease in great quantities. Persons consuming such oysters are opening the door to such diseases as typhoid, dysentery and similarly intestinal disturbances.”
Winchester said the 1934 Brunswick typhoid epidemic was traced back to questionable oysters.
On the editorial page, The News’ editors observed:
“Easter doesn’t come until April 1, so don’t be an egg.”
“It will be impossible for Marines to ever forget Iwo Jima.”
“Approach of spring reminds us that no matter how much fun we poke at the onion, it always comes back strong.”
“The scientist who said apes are superior to men in some ways may have been thinking about the slot machine.”
“If your little boy wants to become a lawyer don’t be discouraged. Think of the money he’ll save not having to hire a lawyer.”