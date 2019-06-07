75 Years
(June 6-8, 1944)
Associated Press reporter Wes Gallagher filed his story from Allied Supreme Headquarters.
He wrote, “Allied forces landed in northern France early today in history’s greatest overseas operation, designed to destroy the power of Hitler’s Germany and wrest enslaved Europe from the Nazis.
“The German radio said the landings were made from La Havre to Cherbourg, along the north coast of Normandy and the south side of the bay of the Seine. Allied headquarters did not specify the locations, but left no doubt whatever that the landings were on a gigantic scale.
“Ringing in their ears, the American, British and Canadian forces who made the landings had these words from their supreme commander, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower:
‘You are about to embark on a great crusade. The eyes of the world are upon you and the hopes and prayers of all liberty-loving peoples go with you. …
‘We will accept nothing less than full victory.’”
Back home, Americans traveled to their houses of worship.
The News reported, “Ten minutes after sirens and whistles announced to Brunswick that the invasion was on, church doors were opened and people began to arrive, solemnly, quietly, taking their seats to join in prayers for the success of the Allies and for the early end of the bloody conflict. Tears filled the eyes of many of the members of the congregations, for they realized that the death toll necessarily must be heavy. …
“Most Brunswickians realized when they heard the whistles and sirens at 4 o’clock that the invasion was on; others believed the whistles indicated a big fire at the industrial plant. However, it was not long before all were aware that the invasion was on. Many hurriedly dressed and went to their church, and following services they came to the business area to seek further facts on the world’s greatest battle.”
Over at the shipyard, graveyard shift workers heard the news through a German radio broadcast released by major American networks.
“At the first change of shifts, the Rev. W.F. Jamison, pastor Advent Christian Church and a former shipyarder, offered an impressive prayer over the public address system,” according to The News. “Regular news broadcasts were relayed to the yard throughout the day. Christos Vrionides and his shipyard orchestra played an all-hymn program at lunchtime.
“One lad showed up at the War Bond department early, according to supervisor Y.H. McCalla, and in handing over cash said, ‘It’s the best day I know of to buy a War Bond.’
“General attitude throughout the Brunswick Shipyard was one of quiet but intense interest. More than one individual sought his church at closing time. Hundreds of yard workers have loved ones in the thick of the invasion, and a number of shipbuilders have already seen action in the armed forces.”
People’s appetite for news from Europe was such that it was hard for The News to meet the demand.
The News reported, “A record for the number of extra newspapers sold was established in Brunswick today, when The News had an extra on the streets about 6:30 o’ clock, carrying the first authentic news of the invasion of France by the Allies.
“Extras have been issued on many occasions in Brunswick, and always there have been big demands for the papers, but today, although the hour was early, they were being purchased faster than The News’ press could turn them out. About 25 newsboys sold the papers, some of them returning to the office half a dozen times for the extra copies.
“While a full check-up of newsstands and other places where they were sold, but not by newsboys, shows that approximately 4,000 were sold within less than two hours after the paper went to press. As about four persons read each paper, the extra had approximately 20,000 readers.”
On the editorial page later in the week, The News’ editors reflected on the meaning of the day.
“The ‘impregnable’ Atlantic Wall that we had read so much about was easily cracked by our demolition forces a short time after they landed on the Cherbourg peninsula,” the editors stated. “Yesterday’s dispatches on the second day after France was invaded brought good tidings but we have been warned as we warn our readers in return that some very dark days lie ahead.
“Millions of people, not only Americans, are standing on the sidelines many miles away from actual battle, watching the results and praying for success of the Allied cause. Those stalwart Russians gave way to big celebrations in Moscow when they learned that D-Day had arrived after long months of waiting. They drank toasts to the brave Americans and Britons in the huge invasion forces and they danced and sang in the streets.
“We at home over here were jubilant too. Many of us played and sang. Thousands joined President Roosevelt in his prayer when he said:
“‘Help us, Almighty God, to rededicate ourselves in renewed faith in Thee in this hour of great sacrifice.’”