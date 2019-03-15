25 Years
(March 10-16, 1994)
A woman beat the charge when a California court threw out the case against her. The charge? Loud snoring that, according to a neighbor, violated a noise law.
The Associated Press reported, “The charge against Sari Zayed was dropped at the prosecution’s request.
“‘A criminal prosecution of this issue would not be in the best interests of justice,’ said Mark Johnson, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
“Police cited the 30-year-old woman on Jan. 31 at 1:30 a.m. for allegedly violating the noise ordinance in the city of Davis. Officers said they had hoped to avoid issuing the citation but that Zayed’s neighbor Chris Doherty insisted.
“‘My only goal was to get some sleep,’ said Doherty, 23.
“The Davis City Council has since deleted snoring as a potential violation of the noise ordinance.”
Regarding the Brunswick waterfront, a steering committee for downtown park enhancement met for its first hearing.
The News reported, “Although the proposal calls for improvements in Mary Ross and Gateway parks and streetscape improvements to Bay Street, the major emphasis would be on Mary Ross Park, (architect Bill) Edenfield said.
“‘The whole idea is to make the park usable and generate activity down there,’ he said.
“The Brunswick waterfront is a unique advantage that many other cities do not enjoy, he pointed out. The park was designed to allow for more market-type activities with the waterfront being a focal point. Brunswick does have another chief advantage. People visiting the park can watch the workings of the port and the ships using the port, Edenfield said.
“Plans for the park include a permanent open-air pavilion for the farmers market. Also, an amphitheater would be built with a sculptured lawn for seating.”
Also, the field was set for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, which among its first-round match-ups included No. 1 Arkansas vs. No. 16 N.C. A&T (Midwest), No. 3 Florida vs. No. 14 James Madison (East), No. 7 UAB vs. No. 10 George Washington (East), No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Alabama (Southeast), and No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Tennessee State (Southeast). The top seeds were Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina and Perdue.
50 Years
(March 10, 1969)
James Earl Ray pleaded guilty to the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. and received a 99-year prison sentence to be served at the Tennessee State Penitentiary.
“He said, however that he did not agree with the theory — apparently held by his own lawyer — that there was no conspiracy to assassinate King,” the AP reported. “But, he said, ‘I agree with the stipulation’ to plead guilty.
“‘I’ve never had hopes of anything except … to save this man’s life,’ said Ray’s lawyer, Percy Foreman of Houston, Texas. ‘It took me months to prove to myself … that it was not a conspiracy.’”
In Brunswick, the Risley High boys basketball team won the GIA AA state championship with a 78-72 victory over Carver High of Dawson, in front of a capacity home crowd at Glynn County Gym.
“Determined to avoid the misfortune which has befallen upon the Risley football team in the state finals the past two years, the tenacious Tigers broke open a 38-38 halftime deadlock after intermission and rolled to the final six-point victory,” wrote News Sports Editor Murray Poole.
The game stayed tight throughout — Carver claimed a four-point lead after the first quarter, which Risley matched in the second quarter. The six-point advantage at the end of the third quarter proved to be the difference.
75 Years
(March 10-15, 1944)
A week out from St. Patrick’s Day, tensions rose between Ireland and the United States following Irish Prime Minister Eamon de Valera’s refusal of an American request, by Secretary of State Cordell Hull, that the country expel German and Japanese diplomats who were suspected of being part of spy operations.
The AP reported, “The need for early and decisive action to keep enemy agents from further enlarging their knowledge of Allied plans for the Second Front assault on Europe was emphasized by an official statement that because of spy activities based on Ireland ‘not only the success of the operations but the lives of thousands of United Nations’ soldiers are at stake.’”
De Valera responded that Irish counter-spy methods were getting the job done and that no American lives would be lost through inaction or mistakes by the Irish government going about its business.
In Athens, Bulldogs football coach Wally Butts announced the fall schedule as it stood. The first three dates were all in Athens — Sept. 30 versus Wake Forest, Oct. 7 against Presbyterian and Oct. 14 opposing Kentucky. A bye week follows that, then in Atlanta Oct. 28 against LSU, in Birmingham Nov. 4 versus Alabama, in Jacksonville Nov. 11 against Florida, in Columbus Nov. 18 versus Auburn, Nov. 24 at home against Clemson, and the second finale Dec. 2 against Georgia in Athens.