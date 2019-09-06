25 Years
(Sept. 3, 1994)
Brunswick and Glynn Academy opened up their football seasons with each other, but the Pirates did most of the scoring.
“The Brunswick High Pirates took to the Glynn County Stadium turf and proceeded to dominate both offensively and defensively, while storming to the 42-6 win over cross-town rival Glynn Academy,” The News’ Sports Editor Murray Poole wrote. “With junior tailback Armis Stokes romping for 191 yards on 11 carries and senior fullback P.J. Poole, junior quarterback Justin Meriweather and junior slotback Alvin Wallace also enjoying productive nights hugging the ball, the Pirates rolled up 373 rushing yards.
“‘I thought all the guys did a good job in this first ballgame,’ said (BHS coach John) Willis. ‘I think our big plays set the early tempo … especially the touchdown run by Alvin Wallace (a 29-yard scoring run). Armis really ran well, like we thought he would, and P.J. especially ran well in the early part of the game.
“‘And for it being his first varsity game at quarterback, I thought Justin Meriweather handled himself real well.’”
50 Years
(Sept. 1, 1969)
The editors of The News applauded a recently passed California law that sought to finally put some constraints on what until that point was a relatively uninterrupted period of progress at all costs, with “costs” including unreasonable pollution of the water, air and soil.
They wrote that the law, “hopefully, will end the no-holds-barred assault on the (San Francisco Bay) by placing the public interest at least on a par with private in its development. Future shoreline activity will be strictly controlled by a newly created commission and must take into consideration recreation and conservation needs as well as industrial uses.”
They later noted, “San Francisco’s experience is, unfortunately, far from unique. Other communities awaken too late, or not at all. The time is long overdue for striking a sensible balance in the use of the environment, to restore what can be restored and preserve what should be preserved.”
75 Years
(Sept. 1-2, 1944)
Glynn County Board of Health Commissioner Dr. M.E. Winchester decreed Brunswick’s new typhus control unit was doing something about the city’s rat problem.
“It is known that the rat is the carrier of many diseases,” The News reported. “Some of the diseases are the dreaded typhus, plague, yellow jaundice, rat bite fever and others. The typhus control unit is interested in getting rid of the rat from the public health standpoint. Not only does the rat spread disease but he is very destructive economically.
“It is estimated that the cost of the food to feed one rat for one year is $2 and that he damages ten times as much as he eats, making a total cost of $22 a year for each rat. There is at least one rat for each person in the United States.”
Meanwhile, the editors of The News observed:
“You are not getting old until you like to be home on time.”
“Some women become nags because they are married to jackasses.”
“If the wife wants to run everything, let her start with the lawnmower.”
100 Years
(Sept. 4-6, 1919)
A group of people walking through Evergreen Cemetery happened upon what The News called a gruesome find.
“On approaching the furthermost corner of the burying ground in a remote spot partially obscured by a thick growth of shrubbery, they discovered a large pine box, about 6 feet in length, bearing every appearance of a coffin box,” The News reported. “Close examination showed several holes about an inch in diameter on either side and the end of the box, and a repulsive odor emanating from within.
“The old … gravedigger, Campbell, was apprised of the find and after going to the spot expressed amazement as to where it came from, and who placed it there. He had been at the cemetery daily and knew nothing of its presence. The old man concluded to examine its contents but was deterred on account of the foul odor.”
What exactly was in the box remained unknown pending further investigation.
On the editorial page, the editors reflected:
“A reactionary is a pompous old party who thinks the ship of state will go on the rocks three seconds after the captain converses with a laboring man concerning her course.”
“The shah of Persia will not visit the United States. Maybe he was afraid that when he got back he would find some other man shahing.”
“Twenty-four hundred pints of whiskey were dug up in a garden in West Virginia recently. Thus does West Virginia soil break the record for productivity.”