25 Years
(Oct. 20-22, 1994)
It’s a wash-rinse-repeat of local policy — flooding in College Park.
“Mayor Homer Wilson agreed the problem has been a long-standing one,” the News reported. “The city is aware of it, he said, and officials vow to do ‘everything in their power to alleviate it.’
“‘I will say we could have done a better job,’ Wilson said.
“Residents say they are tired of their tax dollars being wasted.
“‘They come out here, drive through, but don’t even get out of their trucks,’ Zandra Woracheck said pointing at a favorite parking spot of city workers.
“’They just park in the shade trees and never get out of their vehicles,’ she said.
“Her husband, Mark Woracheck, is worried about the danger to his family while living in such conditions.”
In sports, the Oakland A’s chose not to exercise the 1995 option on the contract of pitcher Dennis Eckersley, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rob Dibble refused assignment and became a free agent, and former Auburn football coach Pat Dye retired as special assistant to the president of the university.
The News’ Mike Morrison, meanwhile, penned odes to seafood, like this one on crabs:
Unforgettable armored edible
Delectable exoskeletal
From the sea
Unsuspectingly you’re got
And tossed into a pot
Hot as can be
Unashamedly we masticate
Your meat we did confiscate
Guilt-free
Unfortunately, my friend
It’s the flavor did you in
Don’t you see?
50 Years
(Oct. 20, 1969)
The News sounded the alarm on losing the space race, as the Soviets built on their plans for “near-terrestrial space.”
“NASA describes U.S. space station plans as ‘one step beyond the pie-in-the-sky stage,’ but distance from the point where it is possible to talk about costs,” the editors stated. “The Soviets once again have gained a technical advantage in space, one which has strong military connotations which cannot be ignored.
“That such a platform could also be used as a launching pad for exploratory trips into outer space does not reduce its military potential. As Sputnik I awakened American initiative to a decade-long push to superiority in outer space, the Soviet tinkering in ‘near-terrestrial space’ brings a demand for change in priorities in NASA’s program. A Soviet space station cannot go unanswered.”
75 Years
(Oct. 20, 1944)
A hurricane that worked its way up Florida ran roughshod over the Golden Isles around the period of high tide and left its mark.
“Damage estimated at $75,000 resulted at the shipyard of the J.A. Jones Construction Company yesterday from wind and water, and with the oxygen plant so badly damaged it could not operate, the yard is closed today, except for the maintenance forces, a few craftsmen and a small number of others,” the News reported.
The story continued, “The roof of the oxygen building was blown away during the heavy gale and water flowed into the building, heavily damaging the electrical and other equipment. While necessary repairs were made today, it requires 24 hours to produce oxygen after the plant starts operation.”
Much of downtown flooded out.
“Brunswick was a veritable ocean in many areas throughout yesterday and last night,” the News reported. “Tidewater and rainwater met at some sections, causing an unusually high rise. In that area from Bay Street west to Egmont Street east, and from Mansfield to George north and south, the entire area was under water, and hundreds of persons were marooned in their homes until early today.”