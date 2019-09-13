25 Years
(Sept. 12, 1994)
Some dang fool decided it was a good idea to start handing out email accounts to members of Congress. To quote one of the better-known voices in late 20th Century fiction, this has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.
“(Newt) Gingrich, the House Republican whip, was one of seven congressmen who launched the House’s electronic mail pilot project last year,” the Associated Press reported. “There are now 41 House members with email addresses on the internet, and that number is expected to grow.
“Spokesman Allan Lipsett said Gingrich receives an average of 20 email letters a day, most from people outside Georgia. When a hot issue propels Gingrich to the top of the news, Lipsett said the email often reaches several hundred messages a day.
“‘The vast majority of them agree with Newt,’ he said. ‘But there are some who don’t agree and some who are rather vociferous in their opposition.’
“Gingrich doesn’t respond to the letters electronically. Because of concerns that hackers may break into congressional computers, the House Administration Committee had advised all members received email via the internet to respond for the time being by ‘snail mail’ — the U.S. Postal Service.
“Lipsett said email letters to Congress are printed out and sorted by staffers and delivered to the appropriate offices.”
50 Years
(Sept. 9, 1969)
It was an exciting week locally as the Brunswick Racing Pigeon Club went to Ridgeland, S.C., and released 77 pigeons that then flew in their third 100-mile race of the year.
“The pigeons were released at 7 a.m., and the first one, belonging to Ricky Mancus, returned to Brunswick in two hours and 50 minutes,” The News reported. “Second place went to Mancus also, third to Morris Ray and his son, and fourth to Jimmy Akins.
“The next race will be held Sunday, if weather permits, with the pigeons being released from the same place.”
75 Years
(Sept. 8-14, 1944)
No cones, just dispatches from South Florida warning nearly everyone to be wary.
The News reported, “A terrific hurricane, moving westward bout 10 or 12 miles per hour, was reported by the Weather Bureau at Miami today, and residents along the Atlantic seaboard from Miami to Cape Hatteras, N.C., were advised to be on the alert.
“While reports today indicated the hurricane was heading westward, it was stated that it was possible for its course to change at any time within the next 24 hours.”
The storm missed Georgia and the Carolinas.
“It was expected that although the storm was 300 miles offshore from Brunswick that its effects would be felt here, and heavy winds were expected, but there were no signs of any disturbance,” according to a report a couple days later. “A somewhat strong breeze prevailed today, but there were no indications of heavy winds.
“As is usual when a hurricane is predicted, there were all kinds of rumors in circulation late yesterday afternoon, one of them that the terrible storm was headed directly toward Brunswick. How these reports are started is not known, but they gain rapid circulation and cause many people to become frightened.”
Meanwhile, The News’ editors observed:
“Yessir, the French underground emerged with a bang.”
“You don’t have to go to a racetrack to show horse sense.”
“The goat knows how to meet an emergency. He uses his head.”
“Fall dresses will hide the tan of the girls who spent all summer tanning the hide.”
100 Years
(Sept. 9-14, 1919)
Teachers and administrators met in Glynn County ahead of the upcoming school year, but their plans were not universally supported. The News’ editors noted, “Eight hours per day in a stuffy room is too much for frail women and children to do and that is what the Board of Education is demanding here in Brunswick.”
The editors also reflected:
“Maybe the treaty battlers in the Senate might arrange an armistice long enough to do something with the high cost of living legislation it was going to handle.”
“‘If wages weren’t so high, prices wouldn’t be so high,’ explains a New York businessman. And if prices weren’t so high it would not be necessary to have wages so high. There you are.”
“Some day, let us hope, we will pay our school teachers as much for doing 10 hours work a day for 10 months of the year as we pay baseball players for playing two hours a day for six months of the year.”
“Wilson has to take a whole lot of harsh criticism from the Hun, but he can console himself with though that if the Hun approved of him nobody else would.”