25 Years
(May 12-17, 1994)
It was a drive-by doughnutting.
Maine resident Laurie Remillard, 23, said she was talking to a friend when the alleged assailants pegged her with doughnut holes. She was able to get the vehicle’s license plate number, which she turned over to police.
“Remillard also told police she saw the suspects in a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot shortly before the incident Sunday night,” the Associated Press reported.
Remillard later remarked, “If it would have been somebody else and I’d read it in the paper, I would have thought it was humorous. I still think it’s funny, but at the same time, they messed with my face.”
Elsewhere in legal news, President Bill Clinton nominated 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Chief Judge Stephen Breyer to the U.S. Supreme Court. Leading Democrats and Republicans in the Senate assured he’d have an easy confirmation.
U.S. Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del. and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Breyer was a judge of “intellect and dedication to the law.” U.S. Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., said Breyer was “a brilliant legal scholar with a profound understanding of the law and its impact on the lives of real people.”
And over in sports, the Big 8 announced it was changing its name to the Big XII.
50 Years
(May 12-14, 1969)
Stewart Udall, who served as Interior secretary through the entire run of the Kennedy and Johnson administrations, announced he would be serving in an advisory role to figure out what to do with Cumberland Island.
“Proposals for the island include creation of a national seashore under the National Park Service, which is a part of the Interior Department,” the AP reported. “Udall told a reporter the heirs of a brother of steel magnate Andrew Carnegie own the land and are deciding what to do with it.
“‘Some of them have asked me to advise them and (I) have been working with them for several weeks,’ he said. ‘I informed them from the beginning I can’t have any dealings for them with the Interior Department.’
“Aides say Rep. W.S. Stuckey, D-Ga., was inclined to favor the national seashore idea. There have been local objections to that proposal.”
Over in pro sports, the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers left the NFL for the AFL as part of the leagues’ merger agreement, providing for two 13-team leagues.
75 Years
(May 12-17, 1944)
A modern-day songwriter once said there are few things more loved in Alabama than football and the men who know how to win at it. While stationed in England, Cpl. W.D. Gary, of Birmingham, wrote an AP sports columnist about the plans of some of the American troops.
“I read where several soldiers were to return for the World Series from the second front,” Gary wrote. “Well, I am not so sure I will be on the same boat with them, because I intend to stop over here to teach the English how to play football in the fall.
“However, I look forward to seeing a few doubleheaders in basketball at the Garden next spring.”
Meanwhile, the editors of The News observed:
“Latest rumor is that Hitler lost his clothes in the air blitz and is wearing Goering’s. He and who else?”
“Newsprint May Soon Be Made of Bamboo — headline. In which event the publishers will undoubtedly raise less Cain.”
“One reason for liberalizing meat rations appears to be the surplus of bologna. Well, it’s election year, isn’t it?”
100 Years
(May 13-18, 1919)
Excitement spread across the land about the idea of opening up St. Simons Island to Brunswick, both for resort development and agricultural operations.
“St. Simons has muck land,” The News reported. “Some of it is raising corn today that is halfway up to a man’s waist. Lots of it is in marsh land.
“The amount of capital that could be interested in the road project is between $50,000 and $100,000. Whether the project can be made to pay if constructed on this as a basis is one matter that is being earnestly argued.”
Over on the editorial page, The News’ editors reflected:
“Clemenceau used to live in America and his wife was born in Connecticut, which accounts for some of his cleverness and popularity.”
“Congress will convene in another week and then there will be some political fireworks and an exuberance of republican oratory. It will be interesting to watch the fun.”
“The Germans say they will not sign the peace treaty, but they will. The role of dictator has been transferred to the enemy and, though it hurts, they will have to come across and sign on the dotted line.”
“The Supreme Court has ruled that Virginia can no longer stop whiskey passing through that state. What an army of ‘office holders’ that will throw out in the Old Dominion.”