25 Years
(July 21-26, 1994)
Three Dominicans stowed away on a cargo ship and got loose at Colonel’s Island, but that was after one escape and capture earlier in Savannah.
“(Glynn County Police Lt. David) Dowdy said the men were turned over to the Immigration and Naturalization Service, who in turn turned the men back over to the captain of the Pearl to return to the Dominican Republic,” The News reported. “However, the Pearl stopped on Colonel’s Island early Thursday to take on cargo and the three men, who were handcuffed together, managed to escape, Dowdy said.”
Border Patrol and Customs Service agents and local law enforcement searched for hours, but couldn’t locate the men.
In sports, the Scottsdale Scorpions of the Arizona Fall League named Terry Francona manager, and the Indianapolis Colts agreed to terms with linebacker Trev Alberts.
50 Years
(July 22-23, 1969)
Eugene Leggett, chairman of the Citizens Opposed to Consolidation, had some choice words at the group’s meeting at Brunswick Junior College for the idea of metropolitan government.
“Leggett did not dwell at length on any objectionable featured of consolidated government in Glynn County, but rather read from a national publication that attacked government merger as a communist conspiracy,” The News reported. “The article, from which Leggett read at length, was from Mercury magazine, and equated the trend toward ‘metro’ government with the communist objective of global conquest.
“According to the article, Leggett said metro government proponents talk ‘home rule,’ but the opposite occurs by concentrating power in the hands of appointed officials. Of the administrators and managers appointed by city and county governments, Leggett said they ‘need big spending records’ so they can move on to bigger and better cities.”
The News’ editors reflected on what the Apollo 11 astronauts were bringing back from the moon, and how that might advance the world’s knowledge.
“Through examination of rocks and soil from the moon, chemists, geologists, biologists, physicists and astronomers expect to find clues which may help them determine how earth and its satellite were formed, and perhaps how living matter originated,” they wrote. “Research on our own planet is limited because erosion by water and atmosphere over the eons has destroyed the conditions which originally prevailed.
“Tests of the moon samples, however, may reveal aspects of matter as it was billions of years ago. The scientists will be looking particularly for clues to the moon’s age, as well as for signs of whether lava, water and living organisms ever existed there.”
75 Years
(July 24-26, 1944)
No shortage in the shortages.
“Brunswick beer drinkers are having a rather hard time there days finding their favorite drink, especially popular brands, and it is generally reported the situation will become worse,” The News reported. “There has been a scarcity of popular brands of beer for some time and frequently in recent weeks the local supply has been completely exhausted.
“Wholesale dealers state they are allotted regular amounts of beer and when this is sold they have to wait for a new allotment. It is also stated there has been a gib increase in the amount of beer sold locally.”
Among the observations on the editorial page:
“Still, isn’t an individual who is slightly radical in the pink of condition?”
“The OPA announced the cost of canned meat will be reduced. Very considerate for the summer brides.”
“It was a wise Philadelphia wife who terminated the family row over one of those new hats with, ‘Let the sin be on my head.’”
“Rumor has it the Nazis have made a booby trap of the gambling casino at Nice. Presumably by reopening it as a gambling casino.”