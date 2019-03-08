25 Years
(March 3-8, 1994)
A Massachusetts police dog that frequently took a bite out of crime needed some work on his chompers, and it cost the Lowell police force around $1,200.
The Associated Press reported, “Still, could all this have been avoided with regular brushing and flossing?
“Randy, a 4-year-old German shepherd trained to sniff out narcotics, had four root canal operations done recently — at a cost of $300 each. Other medical procedures brought the bill to $2,000. The city council had previously approved the money without discussion, but had questions when the reasons for the expense were divulged last week.
“‘Everyone was a little flabbergasted over it,’ said Mayor Richard P. Howe.”
Meanwhile in sports, the Jacksonville Jaguars named future Maryland and UConn head coach Randy Edsall as an assistant coach, the New York Jets named former South Carolina head coach Sparky Woods as an offensive assistant, Texas A&M named Les Koennig wide receivers coach, and Florida named Ron Zook linebackers coach and Charlie Strong defensive tackles coach.
In college basketball, Marshall named Billy Donovan head coach.
The New York Yankees optioned pitcher Mariano Rivera to the Albany-Colonie Yankees of the AA Eastern League and sent shortstop Derek Jeter to minor league camp for assignment.
50 Years
(March 3-8, 1969)
Brunswick City Court Judge W.N. Little had enough of drunk driving in the city and decided to do something about it.
The News reported, “Beginning today, the judge told the open court, no more fines will be assessed for drivers either pleading guilty, or found guilty, of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
“Future sentences will all call for confinement, Judge Little said, with the first offender being given a suspended sentence, while second offenders will be confined for the full term of both the first and second offense.
“In his chambers during the noon recess, Judge Little told The News he had come to the realization that something had to be done to curb the drinking and driving on Glynn County’s highways.”
And coming off a big state quarterfinal win, the Risley High boys basketball team won a tight one against East Depot in overtime to advance to the state championship.
“Brunswick’s own Risley High Tigers play the Carver High Tigers of Dawson tonight for the state GIA AA basketball championship, and all persons with weak hearts are advised to stay away from Glynn County Gym,” wrote News Sports Editor Murray Poole. “However, tonight’s 9 p.m. title bout will have to go some to top Risley’s dynamic 74-72 overtime decision over East Depot of LaGrange in last night’s semifinal action.”
Junior guard Herman Poole drained a 40-foot shot with three seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.
Also, there were activities afoot in space.
Howard Benedict of the AP reported, “Riding the fearsome power of a Saturn 5 super-rocket, the Apollo 9 astronauts hurtled into earth orbit today to start a marathon mission in which they are to qualify a fragile ugly duckling spacecraft to land men on the moon
“The Apollo 9 rode the 36-story rocket, the world’s most powerful, into orbit just 11 minutes after the Saturn 5 lifted off the pad. The orbit ranged from 118 to 119 miles above the earth, just about perfect.”
75 Years
(March 7, 1944)
Good news for suds.
“Everything should be unusually clean in Brunswick for the present at least,” The News reported. “There is now no soap shortage here.
“A recent survey, it is understood, disclosed soap was unusually scarce on the local market. To relieve the situation, Colgate and Company, well-known soap manufacturers, decided to provide Brunswick with a shipment. Yesterday three full car loads arrived.
“C.E. Mullis, a representative of the company, is here in connection with the shipment, to see that it is properly distributed among Brunswick merchants who are short of supplies of soap at present. The representative is making headquarters at the Oglethorpe Hotel.”