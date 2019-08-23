25 Years
(Aug. 18-24, 1994)
Fishermen near Lighthouse Point, Fla., reeled in three bales of cocaine during a charity fishing tournament — bringing aboard an estimated $1 million in product. According to the Associated Press, they were around 20 miles offshore when they pulled in a box covered in netting. The hook was covered in white powder.
“I tasted it,” said Mark Weingarden, 31, of Boca Raton. “When your face gets numb right away after you taste it, you figure it’s cocaine.”
The men said they got anxious waiting on the Coast Guard, wondering if the cocaine’s owners were going to turn up.
“We were worried that a cigarette boat with guys with Uzis might come cruising by,” said Dan Barnett, 35, of Fort Lauderdale.
It was a week of cuts in the NFL, as the Green Bay Packers waived quarterback Kurt Warner, the Denver Broncos let go of offensive lineman Mario Cristobal and the New England Patriots cut kicker Scott Sisson — who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers then picked up.
50 years
(Aug. 20, 1969)
Riding an effort led by Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox, U.S. Rep. Fletcher Thompson, R-Ga., said school districts shouldn’t face intervention if they’re segregated by nature of where people live.
The News reported, “Thompson, speaking to St. Simons Rotarians at the King and Prince Hotel, predicted that in the next few years the federal government will change its stand on school desegregation, placing emphasis on whether or not there is discrimination in a school system, instead of seeking a racial balance.
“He told the Rotarians that President Nixon, prior to the 1968 Republican convention, had pledged to appoint strict legal constructionists to judicial posts, not judges who interpret according to social and psychological factors.
“‘We have had too many judges reconstruct the law on their own opinions,’ he declared.”
75 Years
(Aug. 18-19, 1944)
Police arrested a woman the morning of Aug. 19 for allegedly shooting a man near the intersection of Wolfe and I streets.
“It was reported he was shot in the leg and, carried to the City Hospital, was released after receiving first-aid treatment,” The News reported. “Officers quoted the woman as saying ‘he would not let me alone, so I shot him.’”
In sports, some preseason college football talk drew notice.
The AP reported, “Peahead Walker, Wake Forest football coach, commenting on the fact that Fred Grant, high-scoring back of the Southern Conference last fall, has turned up at Alabama: ‘You know, the tern schools just have a little more money than we do, that’s all.’”
On the editorial page, The News’ editors observed:
“Argentina gags its newspapers and the rest of us gag at Argentina.”
“Then there was the lady who registered to vote and demanded her canning sugar.”
“Mushrooms will decorate fall hats. In some cases that will be putting mushrooms on what already look like toadstools.”
“Few young fellows who keep busy as a bee and make good have to worry about someone else walking away with their honey.”
100 Years
(Aug. 19-22, 1919)
While dealing with the ice crisis, Brunswick found itself amid unaffordable — and possibly irregular — milk. The Perfection Ice Cream Company ran half-page ads imploring the populace to work together for milk at no more than 17 cents a quart.
Meanwhile, The News’ editors reflected:
“Calling names will solve no problem of statecraft.”
“The beach Adonis is always surprised to learn that he is not beautiful to behold.”
Aug. 19: “The ice situation is slightly improved. Now then if the management of the Glynn Ice Company will force their … drivers to use some courtesy to its patrons we can manage to get along somehow or other until the entire situation gets to be normal.”
Aug. 22: “The ice situation is getting as bad as ever. We were literally swamped with complaints again yesterday. They covered a wide range reaching all the way from a short supply to impudent drivers. Is there no way to remedy this seemingly growing evil?”