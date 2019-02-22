25 Years
(Feb. 17-23, 1994)
How do you lose more than 220 pounds — around 100 kilograms — of cocaine? Some California law enforcement officials found out.
“The cocaine, sold by undercover officers to alleged drug traffickers last month, was lost when a team of state narcotics agents couldn’t follow the buyers in heavy traffic, state agent Richard Flood said,” according to the Associated Press. “By the time the agents found them, the cocaine was gone, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Brandolino.
“‘We ended up taking the suspects down and arresting them but we never did find the cocaine,’ Brandolino said. Eight people were arrested. Officials with the U.S. Customs Service, whose Omega Task Force directed the investigation with the help of state officers, refused to comment on the case.”
But it was a bad week for police and cocaine in general. In Colombia, soldiers raiding a Cali warehouse apprehended two local policemen who were guarding the facility, which the local cartel used for cocaine-processing chemicals. The officers were subsequently fired and turned over to judicial authorities for prosecution.
In sports, the bell tolled for the Southwest Conference as Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas Tech chose to jump ship and head to the Big Eight. With Arkansas joining the Southeastern Conference two years earlier, that left only Rice, Houston, TCU and SMU in the SWC.
50 Years
(Feb. 20-22, 1969)
An anonymous survey of SEC basketball officials led to the announcement that LSU and Vanderbilt ranked among the conference’s worst fans.
Using a point system, Kentucky rated the best crowd behavior at 26, followed by Tennessee with 24. It was a large drop-off from there. Following were Florida (8), Georgia and Mississippi State (7), Auburn (6), Alabama (5), Vanderbilt (3), Ole Miss (1) and LSU (0).
Rating for worst crowd behavior were LSU (42), Vanderbilt (32), Auburn (9), Ole Miss (4), and Florida and Mississippi State (1).
On a more somber note, the parents of Spc. 4th Class Raymond K. Honaker Jr. accepted the Distinguished Flying Cross and nine other decorations posthumously awarded their son at Fort Stewart for his service.
The Honakers resided in Brunswick.
The News reported, “Spc. Honaker, who was killed in action in the Republic of Vietnam, received the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism on Aug. 17, 1968, in Vietnam while serving as a door gunner with the 1st Squadron of the 10th Cavalry, 4th Infantry Division, during a mission to locate a patrol surrounded by enemy troops.
“Honaker was credited with locating the patrol from his aircraft and directing suppressive fire on the enemy.”
He also was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with V Device for valor for his actions as a door gunner on July 12, 1968, during a reconnaissance mission near Dak To.
75 Years
(Fab. 21, 1944)
In an AP dispatch from Washington, D.C., came the word, “The South dominates the nation in one respect: The manufacture of ‘Dixie Dew.’
“The Treasury’s alcohol tax unit yesterday reported Southern states yielded 96 percent of illegal stills for making moonshine whiskey last year and 80 percent of the nation’s arrests. Despite the rationing of sugar and gasoline, stills tucked away in mountain coves, in the swamps and along creek banks continue to make ‘shine in bountiful amounts.
“Moonshiners in 1943, the Treasury said, were tempted by the scarcity of tax-paid whiskey and the prevailing high prices for the spirits.”
100 Years
(Feb. 22, 1919)
Sometimes even the wealthiest couldn’t elude the long arm of Prohibition.
The News reported, “For one time at least, the prohibition law was no respector of persons and that time was when the local police department took two cases of whiskey en route to a guest at Jekyll Island. Whether or not it was intended for medical purposes is not known, but the drastic law, it seems, would rather the consignee pass away than allow him a sip every morning.
“The two cases were expressed some days ago and was probably a month’s supply for some old guest over there, but he will be compelled to make out without his usual drink or return to the country where it is legitimately sold — he can’t get it here.”