25 Years
(Feb. 2-7, 1995)
At the state Capitol, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s James Salzer regularly notes on Twitter, “#ParkingIzHard.” To start the 1995 session, it wasn’t just hard, it was also embarrassing, as the legislators’ license plates were misspelled.
“A handful of legislative license plate ordered by some House freshmen are misspelled,” the Associated Press reported. “The tags, which identify lawmakers’ districts, misspell ‘Representative’ as ‘Representive.’”
Marietta Republican Rep. George Grindley put his tag on his BMW, but state Motor Vehicles staff wanted it back so it could be replaced.
Grindley said, “Now I know why the governor wants that bill to guarantee high school diplomas. The state can’t even spell the license tags right.”
In college sports, football National Signing Day came and went with Notre Dame pulling in the No. 1 recruiting class, including wide receiver Randy Moss. Other notables included linebacker Takeo Spikes to Auburn, offensive lineman Matt Stinchcomb to Georgia, quarterback Joe Hamilton to Georgia Tech and Duce Staley to South Carolina, where the future running back was signed as a wide receiver.
In the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles named Ray Rhodes head coach and Jon Gruden offensive coordinator, the San Francisco 49ers named Pete Carroll defensive coordinator and the Denver Broncos named Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator.
50 Years
(Feb. 4, 1970)
A window blew out of a plane on its way to Brunswick.
The plane, with 17 locals — including a group of city and county officials — was flying at around 9,000 feet when the window blew out and took with it the radio contact equipment and nearly claimed the co-pilot as well.
The group of officials were on their way back after traveling to Atlanta to attend a state Senate hearing on marshlands protection legislation. Among the group were county commissioners Hugh Leggett, A.L. Wooten and R.L. Holtzendorff, county attorney Ed Liles, city Commissioner Thomas Morris and Chamber of Commerce Director Jim Hall.
“It was a close call,” Liles said. “We could feel a sudden vacuum when the window went out. The inner door to the pilot’s cabin was pulled off its hinges and flung down inward to the cabin.
“The door to the passengers’ section was pulled inward and Smitty Ledbetter got up and tried to hold the door shut to stabilize the pressure.”
Liles was referencing W.S. Ledbetter, a local architect.
“The pilot did a fine job of getting us down without radio contact to the field at Macon,” Liles said.
75 Years
(Feb. 2-6, 1945)
The editors of The News reminded their readers of the importance of keeping up victory gardens even as the war appeared to be drawing to a close.
They quoted Mrs. Charles Gilbert, president of the National American Legion Auxiliary, who said on a visit to Athens, Ga., “Activity of ornamental as well as vegetable gardening has relieved the pressure brought on many people during strife. There will be hundreds of thousands of veterans returning from war who will need this soul-satisfying operation to regain their natural perspective on life.”
The editors concluded, “Yes, we will need more victory gardens this year more so that ever. We join in the hope that everyone who has a plot of spare ground around their home will plant it in vegetables or fruits this year. That home-grown food may come in handy for many of us.”
The editors also observed:
“Laws that are comical do not work while those that are working never seem funny.”
“One of the answers to how to keep well, hide it in the cupboard and don’t tell your friends.”
“Army life is in itself an education. If you don’t know beans, you soon will.”
“Some people get a kick out of life by giving someone else a kick in the pants.”