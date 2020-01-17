25 Years
(Jan. 16, 1995)
Attorney Lisa Godbey — later to become U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood — became the first female partner in the firm of Gilbert, Harrell, Gilbert, Sumerford and Martin, one of the oldest law firms in the state. On Jan. 18, she would be named president of the Glynn-Brunswick Bar Association.
The News reported Godbey said she didn’t see her partnership in terms of breaking a glass ceiling.
“There’s no difference in my being a woman,” she said. “I don’t look at it that way. I just think of myself as being a good attorney and I don’t think in terms of gender.”
Attorney Wallace Harrell said Godbey was one of the best attorneys he’d ever met.
“It’s just like she’s been practicing for years,” Harrell said. “Clients she meets immediately have confidence in her and in what she says and does.”
Godbey told The News she wanted to be an attorney since she was 8 or 9 years old, and while she grew up in Atlanta, she spent a lot of vacation time here both with her family and when she was in college, as at that point her brother Patrick was a local physician. She also interned during law school at the Brunswick office of the firm where she made partner. That year, she also spent time at the King and Spaulding firm in Atlanta.
“During my third year (of law school) I decided I’d like to work here,” Godbey said. “A lot of my friends were surprised, because King and Spaulding is a wonderful firm.”
She graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1990 and interned with local U.S. District Judge Anthony A. Alaimo, and following that joined Gilbert, Harrell, Gilbert, Sumerford and Martin.
50 Years
(Jan. 12, 1970)
The News’ editors stated that not only is everyone talking about the weather, we’re doing something about it, and what we’re doing is alarming.
“The National Pollution Control Administration predicts eventual death for 750,000 trees on six nurseries near Oakland, Md., because of sulphur dioxide fumes from nearby power plants and a paper mill,” they wrote.
“On the West Coast, the U.S. Forest Service reports that automobile exhaust pollution from Los Angeles is slowly killing 1.2 million trees in the San Bernardino National Forest. The death of so many trees could have profound and unpredictable effects on climate.”
The editors noted it is in this atmosphere that it’s not surprising one of President Richard Nixon’s first acts was to establish the three-member White House Council on Environmental Quality.
“‘It is literally now or never’ for the nation to reclaim the purity of its air, its waters and its living environment, said the president as he signed the legislation. The accumulating evidence suggests he was not guilty of exaggeration.”
75 Years
(Jan. 12-16, 1945)
The poll tax issue was already a hot one for the new state legislative session.
“Regarding the bill which has been introduced in the Senate, and which is backed by President (Frank) Gross, providing for the abolition of the poll tax in Georgia, the local delegation said it was difficult to predict at this time what will be the outcome of the bill,” The News reported. “It has strong support, it is stated but many members of both branches have also announced their intention of opposing the measure, therefore the bill may result in one of the liveliest fights during the present session.”
The News ran an editorial from a Thomas newspaper in the lead editorial slot stating that whether to get rid of the poll tax was ultimately small potatoes, because literacy tests and the like would help maintain the status quo and keep black and poorer Georgians off the voting rolls.
100 Years
(Jan. 12, 1920)
Hark, a bank robbery.
“One of the most adroitly executed bank robberies that has been called to the attention of the local police was that which occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning at the Glynn County Bank,” The News reported. “When assistant cashier (R.H.) Strain opened the bank yesterday morning he discovered that the book vault containing individual boxes had been opened and that a quantity of papers were scattered over the floor.”
The prevailing theory was that the culprit made off with some boxes, along with some notes, papers, liberty bonds and loose money.
The story continued, “Aside from the annoyance in replacing the notes and papers, there is a very slight loss to the bank, covered by burglary insurance. Every effort is being made to apprehend the guilty parties. This was evidently the work of some expert in this line and by some gang of crooks floating down south to avoid cold weather.”