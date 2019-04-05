25 Years
(March 31-April 5, 1994)
News columnist Mike Morrison had his chance to at once celebrate the departed Lewis Grizzard while joking about one of his larger misses in sports commentary. Now comes Morrison’s turn — a beloved writer for The News, he passed not long ago.
This week in 1994, Morrison was, as ESPN’s Tony Kornheiser might say, “loud wrong” about the future for the Dallas Cowboys after a falling out between owner Jerry Jones and coach Jimmy Johnson led to Johnson going out the door and Barry Switzer replacing him.
In a March 31 column, Morrison wrote, “History has demonstrated more than once, however, that a sports team is a delicate ecosystem that can become unbalanced and unproductive easily with but slight alterations to the ingredients.”
He closed with, “The Cowboys seemed unbeatable on the field so it must be left to them to be the cause of their own demise. With the blow-up between Jones and Johnson, the self-destruction has begun.”
The Cowboys went on to win three consecutive NFC East titles under Switzer, claimed an NFC Championship win in 1995 and also took home the title in Super Bowl XXX. Switzer left the job after a subpar 1997, with a record of 40-24 and 5-2 in the playoffs.
Elsewhere, in men’s college basketball, Arkansas beat Duke 76-72 for the national championship. Pete Gillen announced he was leaving the job as head men’s basketball coach at Xavier to take over at Providence, where Rick Barnes left to take the job at Clemson, where Cliff Ellis left to take the Auburn job. Auburn started this carousel by forcing out Tommy Joe Eagles.
In women’s college basketball, North Carolina captured its first national title with a 60-59 win over Louisiana Tech.
50 Years
(March 31-April 4, 1969)
As the nation mourned the passing of former President Dwight Eisenhower, Margaret Tattnall, a Sea Island cook, recalled Ike’s visit to the island in May 1946, when he stayed at a residence owned by DeForest Williard, courtesy of an invitation by legislator and attorney Charles Gowen.
“The general got his first opportunity to learn the game of golf while here,” The News reported. “He played and was instructed in the game at the Sea Island course several times, and it was a game he helped to make more famous during his years as president of the United States and after.”
The News further reported, “As for ‘hush puppies,’ Eisenhower himself expressed his gratitude for learning about them when he was visited later in Washington by the late Dr. Willard, whose home the general had occupied.”
In Florida, pitcher Satchel Paige said, after a series of preseason exhibitions, he was going to retire from baseball.
“I’m over 50 years old,” Paige said to the Associated Press. “I’m not going to tell you how much over 50 because I don’t want to embarrass the young kids. I’m afraid I’ll have a bad effect on some of them, being able to throw harder.
“I can still throw harder than half the pitchers here. I can still pitch. You better believe it.”
75 Years
(April 6, 1944)
After bombing out of the Wisconsin Republican presidential primary, 1940 GOP presidential nominee Wendell Willkie said he was exiting the race for his party’s nomination for 1944.
The AP reported from Nebraska, “In an abrupt and dramatic announcement at a rally in Omaha City Auditorium last night, Willkie, at the conclusion of his prepared speech on ‘Foreign Policy,’ told a group of 3,000 that he was quitting as a candidate for the GOP nomination for president, asserting ‘it is obvious that I cannot be nominated.’
“The entirely unexpected statement, which Willkie described as ‘something quite personal — something perhaps of not much importance,’ urged that his friends ‘desist from any activity’ toward his nomination.
Meanwhile, The News’ editors observed:
“Red Cross marks the spot where your heart and your pocketbook meet.”
“Politicians aren’t satisfied with a horn of plenty. They insist on blowing theirs too much.”
“Even when Mt. Vesuvius overflows, its lava doesn’t seem to be moving ahead as rapidly as the Russians are.”
“If the Senate joins the House in restricting political printing, what’s going to become of the Congressional Record?”