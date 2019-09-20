25 Years
(Sept. 15-20, 1994)
The owners of Major League Baseball’s clubs put it to a vote and did the deed — they canceled the World Series, effectively ending the 1994 season, and turned to the players’ union with an eye toward saving the 1995 season.
News Sports Editor Murray Poole said of the decision, “I miss at least having the privilege of turning on the Braves every night … to see whether or not they could have made up that six-game deficit and overhauled the Montreal Expos in the NL East. I miss seeing whether a World Series might have returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time in many a year.
“I miss seeing whether such guys as Matt Williams, Ken Griffey Jr. and Frank Thomas would have indeed surpassed the Roger … beaten Maris’ 1961 major league record of 61 homers. I miss seeing how many pitching wins Greg Maddux would have wound up with.”
In other sports news, the San Francisco 49ers signed defensive back Deion Sanders, and South Alabama named Andy Kennedy as a new restricted-earnings men’s basketball coach.
50 Years
(Sept. 17, 1969)
With a slight chill in the air, the editors of The News considered the race toward the end of MLB’s regular season.
They stated, “Baseball fans in the New York City area have not enjoyed the incomparable excitement of a down-to-the-wire September pennant race since 1964, the last year of Yankee invincibility. Now an improbable team, the New York Mets — nearly always in the cellar in the first seven years of its existence — has raised the possibility of a metropolitan World Series once again.
“The Mets have emerged as authentic contenders by refusing to fold when the pressure was on. First place in September is heady stuff for a team that less than a month ago was 9.5 games behind Chicago.
“Whatever the outcome of the pennant race, the Mets have put aside the image of zany lethargy. And don’t overlook Atlanta, which at this writing, leads the Western Division.”
75 Years
(Sept. 18-19, 1944)
You never know what you might find out there.
“A skeleton found by a trapper on a shell reef at Croker Point, which divides Jointer and the Little Satilla rivers, has been identified by Coroner J.D. Baldwin as that of Charles Edwards, who lost his life about two years ago when he is believed to have fallen from a prawn boat which was fishing off Jekyll Island,” The News reported.
The story continued, “Coroner Baldwin said identification was made possible by a belt found near the skeleton, as well as the peculiar shape of the head. The belt has been identified as one worn by the unfortunate man. Edwards was a member of the crew of the prawn boat Capt. George Culver. At the time he drowned it was stated he was asleep on the deck of the boat and it is believed he rolled off and went overboard.
“It was some time before he was missed. His body was never recovered.”
The News’ editors also observed:
“‘All buses in Mobile idle.’ — Headline. Immobile Mobile.”
“Reckon this heralded egg shortage is what it’s cracked up to be?”
“No person, we are reminded, need starve in an attic these days. He can rent it to a war worker and live in ease. The OPA has fixed rent ceilings, of course, but in an attic the ceiling is the roof.”
100 Years
(Sept. 17, 1919)
“Sheriff Bob Pyles is in a quandary,” The News reported. “He has been requested to arrest a man wanted in North Carolina who is supposed to be in Glynn County. And his name is Smith! Glynn’s sheriff is daily in receipt of letters, notes, communications, etc., of various and diverse character, but the one he received yesterday from a North Carolina sheriff is the most vague and uncertain of them all.
“‘There is a man by the name of Smith who is supposed to be in your county,’ it reads, ‘and I want you to arrest him and hold him there for me until I can come for him.’
“And that was the extent of the request. As there are a half-dozen Smiths in Glynn County … Sheriff Pyles does not know in just what direction to look for the much-wanted North Carolina man. He has so informed the sheriff of the North Carolina county.”
On the editorial page, The News’ editors reflected:
“If the fly-swatter has been worn out during the summer, get another today and wear it out before frost.”
“Aviation has added 200 words to the English language. Outside of that, the schoolboy is strong for flying.”
“Chicago voted down the measure giving the city 1,000 more policemen on the ground that vice doesn’t need any more protection in Chicago.”
“Striking cooks and waiters in Omaha are getting even with their employers by serving them clean food at a reasonable profit. Precedent to the dogs.”