25 Years
(June 16-22, 1994)
O.J. Simpson began his journey from famous to infamous as the Los Angeles Times and Associated Press reported his “blood type matches that of blood found outside his ex-wife’s condominium, where she and a friend were stabbed to death in a fierce struggle with their attacker….”
The Times further reported from an anonymous police source that Simpson’s blood type was different than Nicole Brown Simpson’s or Ron Goldman’s.
The next day, “Police reportedly found a bloody ski mask at O.J. Simpson’s mansion and the weapon believed used in the stabbing deaths of his ex-wife and a friend — a sharp, military-style digging tool.
“Detectives also questioned witnesses who cast doubt on Simpson’s alibi, and expanded their investigation halfway across the country, using metal detectors Thursday to search an overgrown, junk-strewn field near the Chicago hotel the former football star checked into hours after the bodies were found.”
Then, investigators closed in.
“Charged with murdering his ex-wife and her friend, O.J. Simpson did what made him famous: he ran,” the AP reported. “Instead of surrendering to police on Friday, Simpson vanished, leaving behind what sounded like a suicide note that proclaimed his innocence. After a five-hour manhunt, a sheriff’s deputy spotted the former football star riding down the highway, holding a gun to his head as an old teammate drove.”
Simpson later, holding a family photo, walked down the driveway of his mansion, which is where police took him into custody.
In sports news unrelated to the Simpson case, the New York Giants released Super Bowl-winning quarterback Phil Simms, the L.A. Lakers promoted Jerry West to executive vice president and Mitch Kupchak to general manager, and Arizona State’s football received one year probation. Wake Forest also received probation, but for basketball recruiting violations.
50 Years
(June 18-19, 1969)
Gov. Lester Maddox and former Gov. Carl Sanders continued their beef with each other at the Georgia Municipal Association conference on Jekyll Island. At the event, Maddox told assembled media he or his wife would run for governor in 1970.
The News reported Maddox also called Sanders a bald-face liar and that he and his people were going to defeat the forces of Sanders, Atlanta Mayor Ivan Allen Jr., and others, in the next election.
“He is (a liar) if he says that the people are afraid to trust this administration,” Maddox said.
Sanders said Maddox was like King Charles I of England, who was unable to get Parliament to raise taxes despite declaring he was never wrong.
“Parliament was so insistent on this fact (to not raise taxes) that it eventually cut off King Charles’ head and ruled the country without a king,” Sanders said. “Today, three centuries later, we might call that a significant expression of legislative independence.”
Over in sports, ABC locked up college football TV rights for 1970 and ’71 for around $25 million. According to the agreement, ABC would televise 11 national games and 28 regional games each season.
75 Years
(June 17-20, 1944)
The News’ editors took on the Electoral College and determined it was likely time to do away with a system that has the ability to install a president who did not receive a simple majority of the popular vote.
“It has been a sheer formality, but recent events have shown that it might be something else,” the editors stated. “There are threats in Texas and in South Carolina as well as in Mississippi that the electors of the Democratic Party from these states may refuse to vote in the Electoral College for the Democratic Party candidate for president.
“If this should happen, another political crisis would arise over the machinery for electing presidents. It would probably mean abolishing the Electoral College in form as it has long since been abolished in substance. For no machinery of the government once used to defeat the will of an expressed majority of the people can long endure.
“Twice in the past the electoral system has elected minority presidents, but that was incidental and no man’s will. Once the Electoral College is used with premeditation to defeat the will of the people, the Electoral College, long dead, will be belatedly buried.”
The editors also wryly observed:
“Add burdens of the war: No bock beer this year.”
“If glamorized skim milk thinks it’s any different, just let it look in the glass.”
“Maybe the Congressional Record will sooner or later start a column against columnists.”
“‘War makes big cuts in Ph.D.’s’ Hope it didn’t make any cut in their stock of philosophy.”