25 Years
(Oct. 14-17, 1994)
Up until last week, it was Georgia football’s biggest home upset loss. But it’s not like some folks didn’t see it coming.
“No doubt, the Georgia Bulldogs already have the top-ranked Florida Gators in the backs of their mind,” News Sports Editor Murray Poole wrote. “First and foremost, however, the now 4-2 Dogs have to face the Vanderbilt Commodores and Kentucky Wildcats over the next two Saturdays. Certain wins, you say? … Not! Because this day and time, if you aren’t ready to play on a given Saturday, an opponent with much lesser talent can rise up and slap you down a peg or two.”
Georgia had been favored by 20 points going into the contest.
The News’ Mike Morrison wrote, “The Georgia defense was miserable against the lowly Commodores of Vanderbilt, who shocked the Bulldogs and alumni (on Homecoming) with a 43-30 victory in Sanford Stadium.”
Vandy put up 480 yards of offense and sat on the ball for nearly 42 minutes of game time, which served as good or better than having the defense on the field — when he got his chances, UGA quarterback Eric Zeier passed for 441 yards and three touchdowns, put he also threw three interceptions in the loss.
50 Years
(Oct. 16, 1969)
The News’ editors lamented the failure of the latest attempt to consolidate the Brunswick and Glynn County governments.
“A proposal that would have consolidated the city and county governments has been soundly defeated,” they wrote. “This does not mean, however, that the consolidation concept is dead, for it is our belief that the issue will again be submitted to the electorate at some future date.
“This newspaper endorsed consolidation because it was our firm conviction that passage of the proposal would have benefitted Brunswick and Glynn County citizens generally. But the consolidation charter was a complex document, misunderstood by many of the voters.
“Members of the Charter Commission deserve commendation for the time and effort they devoted to a difficult task during the past 15 months. It is our belief that their work has not been in vain. Meanwhile, we would hope that proponents and opponents of consolidation will forget the heat of the campaign, and continue striving for a better community in which to live.”
75 Years
(Oct. 13-16, 1944)
Former UGA star Frank Sinkwich, who held out of training camp at the beginning of the season with the Detroit Lions, notably played ill.
According to the Associated Press, he “suffered an attack of appendicitis in the second quarter of yesterday’s game with the Cleveland Rams, but stayed out of the game only a few minutes. He was carried to a hospital.
“Despite his illness, Sinkwich scored 11 of his team’s 17 points with a touchdown, two extra points and a field goal, and completed seven out of 16 passes for 127 yards. He was out of the game most of the second quarter, but played through the third and fourth periods. Cleveland won, 20-17.”
On the editorial page, The News’ editors observed:
“The annual bonus some men will get during the coming holidays is almost gone.”
“This is another season when Mom needs help with housecleaning. Dad’s the Fall guy!”
“The average man thinks people are all right in their way as long was they don’t get in his.”
“T formations are winning a lot of football battles — V formations are doing the same in war battles.”