Despite our flaws and original sins, the American flag has always been a unifying force in our country.
This message, among others, resonated from each of the speakers at the 2019 Flag Day Celebration that took place outside the Glynn County Courthouse Friday morning.
One couldn’t have asked for better weather to honor the symbol of our nation that has flown over homes and embassies, marched into battles and even been stomped on and burned by those exercising the freedoms it stands for.
Bob Carlisle of the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles began the event by reminding the audience of the dual significance of Flag Day. Not only is June 14 the day that the United States adopted the national flag in 1777, but it also marks the birthday of the U.S. Army in 1775.
The ceremonial presentation of colors featured flag bearers from the Brunswick High School Navy JROTC, American Legion Post, Brunswick and Glynn County fire and police departments, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Disabled American Veterans, Military Officers Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Sons of the American Revolution.
After the presentation of colors, Glynn County Commissioner Chairman Mike Browning, a veteran of the Army, expressed his admiration of the flag and addressed the controversy of athletes kneeling during the national anthem that has made headlines over the past few years. He acknowledged that even though injustice has occurred in the past and still occurs today, the flag doesn’t stand for that.
“Today in America, it seems that the vogue thing to do is take a knee,” Browning said. “If you’re taking a knee because of a social injustice, I’m here to tell you that flag has never perpetrated any social injustice on anybody.”
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, an Air Force veteran, offered a similar appreciation of the flag, and also recognized the freedoms afforded by it.
“I will always stand for the flag because that’s the fabric of me, but the flag stands for people who have that right to kneel,” Harvey said.
Others who spoke at the event included Bill Ramasur of the Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, who gave a detailed history of how our nation’s flag came to look like what it does today while three other members displayed prototypes of Old Glory.
After reading the traditional “Olde Glory” poem, Chuck Booth of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Brunswick Lodge No. 691 gave an impromptu reading of Johnny Cash’s “Ragged Old Flag.”
No display of patriotism is complete without patriotic songs, and Meredith Drew Trawick of the Fort Frederica Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was there to lead the crowd in “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “The Army Goes Rolling Along” and “God Bless America.”
Before the celebration ended with the retirement of the colors, several citizens were recognized for their flag displays including Stephen Bittner of St. Simons Island, who brought his big flag up to the podium to receive his award.