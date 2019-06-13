Flag Day Celebration this Friday
The 2019 Flag Day Celebration will take place at 10 a.m. this Friday at the Glynn County Courthouse in downtown Brunswick.
The event is sponsored by the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles, Marshes of Glynn Chapter Sons of the American Revolution and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Brunswick Lodge #691.
Members of the sponsoring organizations and county officials will offer comments in tribute to Old Glory, and a combined color guard will take part in a 30-flag Presentation of Colors.
The Sons of the American Legion will also retire worn or damaged flags at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 4470 Highway 17 North.