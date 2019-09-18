Foul odors coming from a vehicle that crashed Sunday night in Brantley County led sheriff’s deputies to arrest the man who was driving in connection with the death of his wife and her four young children, according to the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Wayne Jones Jr. of Summerfield, Fla., remains in the Brantley County jail, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman said.
Brantley sheriff’s deputies say Jones was in a single-vehicle crash at around 7:04 p.m. in the Hickcox community off Georgia Highway 301 in Brantley County, just west of Glynn County. “While speaking with the driver, deputies smelled a foul odor,” the Brantley Sheriff’s Office statement read.
At that point, Jones suggested deputies handcuff him, the report said. He allegedly told deputies the odor was coming from a body inside the vehicle. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Brantley County Sheriff’s detectives were called to the scene. Michael Jones then allegedly told authorities that just prior to the crash he had buried four additional bodies in Charlton County, which is located on the Florida/Georgia line near the Okefenokee Swamp.
Charlton County authorities later found four bodies near Georgia Highway 301 in Charlton.
The Associated Press reported that the body inside the vehicle was that of his wife, Casei Jones. The Associated Press also reported that the bodies found in Charlton County were those of Casei Jones’ four children, ranging in age from 1 to 10.
Casei Jones’ relatives reported her missing in Florida because they had not seen or heard from her in more than a month, the Associated Press reported.
The bodies were taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office. The GBI and the Brantley, Charlton and Marion County, Fla., sheriff’s officers continue to investigate.