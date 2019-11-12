Excessive speed was a factor in a single-car crash Saturday afternoon in a neighborhood off Sea Island Road, leaving two teenagers critically injured and three more teenagers seriously injured, said Georgia State Patrol trooper first class Adrien Jean on Tuesday.
An 18-year-old male was driving east on Lake Cottage Drive with four female passengers in a black Volkswagen GTI at about 3:15 p.m. when he drove into a forklift parked on the side of the road, Jean said. The driver and a female passenger were flown by helicopter to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville in critical condition, Jean said. The female remained in critical condition Tuesday, he said. The three other passengers were taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital in serious condition, Jean said.
The driver has not been cited or charged, but the investigation is ongoing, Jean said.