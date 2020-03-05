Five more candidates qualify for public office
Qualifying for public office continued on Wednesday with five new arrivals to races Glynn County voters will see on the ballot in 2020.
Democrat Lisa Ring — who challenged incumbent Buddy Carter for the same seat in 2018 — qualified for the District 1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. She will face fellow Democrat Joyce Griggs, who qualified Tuesday, in the May primary.
In local races, Democrat Regina Johnson qualified for the Glynn County School Board’s At-large Post 2 seat, currently held by incumbent Jerry Mancil.
Republicans Ron Adams, Marc Neu and Teeple Hill qualified for clerk of Glynn County Superior Court, county coroner and county surveyor, respectively.
Qualifying ends Friday at noon.